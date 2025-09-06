LEGO POKEMON Leak Reveals Three Sets Releasing In March 2026

Earlier this year, LEGO revealed plans for a brand-new line of sets based on Pokemon. While the announcement confirmed a 2026 release, details about what fans can expect from LEGO’s first-ever Pokemon collection have been kept under wraps.

Well, this week, we got our first major leak regarding the highly anticipated LEGO Pokemon line. According to the leak, the first wave of LEGO Pokemon will consist of three sets that are geared toward adults, age 18 or older.

Set #72151 will consist of 587 pieces and be priced at $59.99, while Set #72152 will be priced at $199.99 and include 2,052 pieces. The first wave's flagship set, #72153, is 6,838 pieces and priced at a whopping $649.99. The age guidance and prices suggest these builds are geared more towards collectors for display rather than playsets for kids .

Unfortunately, no images of these sets were leaked so we don't really know what they'll actually make when built. The initial teaser trailer focused prominently on Pikachu, the face of the Pokemon franchise, so you have to figure he'll be the focus of one of the builds.

For comparison, the LEGO Super Mario is 18+, comes with 1,972 pieces and is priced at $169.99. If I had to guess, I would say the $199.99 set #72152 will be the Pikachu build.

As for Set #72153, its 6,838 pieces make it the sixth-largest LEGO set ever released, just slightly fewer than the Millennium Falcon (7,541 pieces, $849.99), but more than the AT-AT (6,785 pieces, retired).

The leak also claims that the first wave of LEGO Pokemon sets will launch on March 1, 2026 with Insiders getting early access beginning February 27, 2026.

LEGO and Nintendo, one of three joint owners of The Pokemon Company, have established a deep partnership over the years. The LEGO Super Mario series has been one of the most prominent lines, having launched in 2020. The two companies also released a LEGO Nintendo Entertainment System in 2020, which featured a highly detailed model of the original NES console, complete with a controller and game cartridge. It also included a retro TV that scrolled through a Mario level.

Last year, LEGO released its Animal Crossing line which included sets based on Nintendo's adorable cozy simulation game. The first wave featured five sets, offering builds inspired by various characters found in the game, including Nook's Cranny & Rosie's House, Isabelle's House Visit, and Kapp'n's Island Boat Tour.

LEGO Pokemon figures to be one of the biggest collaborations to date, although gearing this first wave more towards adults may limit its appeal with kids. Here's hoping future waves will feature simpler sets that kids can enjoy building and playing with.