TRAPPED IN A DATING SIM Season 2 Teaser Visual Revealed With 2026 Premiere Announced

After waitng for four years, fans of the isekai comedy Trapped in a Dating Sim: The World of Otome Games is Tough for Mobs finally has confirmation that Season 2 is on the horizon. A brand new teaser visual dropped alongside the announcement of a 2026 premiere window, reigniting excitement for Leon Fou Bartfort's continued struggles in a matriarchal otome game world.

The first season, which aired in Spring 2022 for 12 episodes, quickly became a cult favorite for its sharp parody of otome game tropes. Reincarnated office worker Leon uses his knowledge of games to navigate a society where women hold power and only handsome men thrive, often through sheer pragmatism, mecha battles, and reluctant heroism. Produced by ENGI, the adaptation stood out with its blend of snarky humor, over the top villains, and surprisingly heartfelt character growth.

Seven Seas Entertainment summarizes the premise: "Office worker Leon is reincarnated into a dating sim video game, where women reign supreme and only beautiful men have a seat at the table. But Leon has a secret weapon: he remembers everything from his past life, which includes a complete playthrough of the very game in which he is now trapped. Can Leon spark a revolution to change this new world order?"

Originally a web novel on Shōsetsuka ni Narō starting in 2017, Yomu Mishima's series transitioned to print under Micro Magazine's GC Novels imprint in 2018, concluding with 14 volumes in 2024. A manga adaptation continues to run, receiving a sequel series in 2025, while spin-offs expand the universe. Cumulative circulation has surpassed several million copies, bolstered by the anime's global popularity on Crunchyroll. Check out this funny clip from the first season to get a taste of what the anime is like:

The returning staff from Season 1 includes directors Kazuya Miura and Shinichi Fukumoto, series composer Kenta Ihara, and character designer Masahiko Suzuki, all at ENGI. The core voice cast is expected to reprise their roles: Takeo Ōtsuka as the sarcastic Leon, Kana Ichinose as the kind-hearted Olivia, Fairouz Ai as noble Angelica Rapha Redgrave, Ayane Sakura as scheming Marie Fou Lafan, and the capture target princes voiced by Kenichi Suzumura (Julius), Kōsuke Toriumi (Jilk), Shinnosuke Tachibana (Brad), Kōji Yusa (Chris), and Nobuyuki Hiyama (Greg).

Season 1 adapted roughly the first four light novel volumes, covering Leon's enrollment at the academy, his disruptive influence on the game's plot, and the downfall of the original protagonist's route. Season 2 will likely dive into later arcs involving escalating political intrigue, new rival factions, and Leon's growing fleet of custom mechs as he reluctantly becomes a revolutionary figure.

The delay since 2022 stems from the source material's completion and ENGI's scheduling, but the 2026 slot positions it well amid a packed isekai landscape. Fans have kept the flame alive through memes celebrating Leon's deadpan narration and his infamous Luxion AI companion.

With the teaser visual spotlighting Leon looking as serious as ever and with a new art style, anticipation is building for more genre subversion. Expect further announcements on exact broadcast details, streaming platforms, and potential new cast additions in the coming months. For now, mob characters everywhere can rejoice as their toughest anti-hero is coming back soon.