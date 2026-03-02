ONE PIECE Season 2 Prepares To Sail Into The Grand Line With Final Trailer Ahead Of Next Week's Premiere

With just days until the return of One Piece, Netflix has shared the final trailer for Season 2 of its live-action series. There's already so much hype heading into the show's second season, that you may think you're prepared for everything that's about to be unleashed. But as this trailer proves, there's still plenty of surprises that await.

One Piece: Into the Grand Line continues the thrilling adventures of the Straw Hat Pirates. Led by Monkey D. Luffy, the crew sets now has its sights set on the Grand Line in search of the world's greatest treasure.

"Netflix’s epic high-seas pirate adventure returns for Season 2 — unleashing fiercer adversaries and the most perilous quests yet. Luffy (Iñaki Godoy) and the Straw Hats set sail for the extraordinary Grand Line — a legendary stretch of sea where danger and wonder await at every turn," the season synopsis teases. "As they journey through this unpredictable realm in search of the world’s greatest treasure, they’ll encounter bizarre islands and a host of formidable new enemies."

Season 2 of Netflix's One Piece continues to adapt Eiichiro Oda's beloved manga, which has sold over 500 million copies worldwide. The story takes fans on a high-seas adventure and follows MOnkey D. Luffy on his quest to find the legendary fabled treasure, the One Piece, adn become King of the Pirates.

Season 1 of the critically acclaimed live-action series largely served as a introduction to the main cast, setting up the story's core adventure. It covered Monkey D. Luffy's early journey and show how the Straw Hat crew -- Roronoa Zoro, Nami, Usopp, and Sanji -- came to be. With the foundation laid, we're now set for the larger Grand Line adventure

One Piece: Into the Grand Line will adapt much fo the Arabasta arc from the manga, including Loguetown, Reverse Mountain, Whiskey Peak, Little Garden, and Drum Island. As the crew travels to all these different islands and towns, we can expect to meet all sorts of fascinating new characters, both good and bad. Baroque Works Agents serve as the primary antagonists in Season 2. This criminal syndicate is filled with quirky and dangerous operatives who act as recurring threats. But not all are who they appear to be and Season 2 will undoubtedly contain plenty of twists and surprises, especially if you're not familiar with the manga.

For those who have read the original manga or watched the anime, you may have noticed quite a few easter eggs and fun nods in the trailer. I'm sure plenty more await.

One Piece Season 2 will premiere on Netflix on March 10th. The first two episodes will also be shown in select theaters across North America as part of a special celebratory screening. Netflix has not yet confirmed if the entire season will drop at once or if episodes will be released weekly or in batches.