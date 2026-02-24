A New EVANGELION Anime Series Has Been Announced With A Teaser Video

Khara has reignited the Evangelion legacy with the reveal of a completely new anime series. The studio streamed a 90-second teaser video that first debuted the previous day during the final event of the "Evangelion:30+; 30th Anniversary of Evangelion" festival. The clip later aired on TBS following a broadcast of Evangelion: 3.0+1.0 Thrice Upon a Time, marking the official announcement of the franchise's next chapter. Check out the teaserr down below:

The teaser is drenched in atmospheric dread and cryptic poetry. Overlaid text reads:

"The eternal summer vacation"

"This is our paradise"

"This is our graveyard"

"What you can hear is an eternal song of sin"

It closes with the stark declaration: "Production on a brand-new Evangelion series launches. May those souls rest in peace."

The production team brings together some of anime's most distinctive voices. Kazuya Tsurumaki, who directed key episodes of the original series and helmed the Rebuild of Evangelion tetralogy, co-directs alongside Tōko Yatabe, known for her work as assistant director on Evangelion: 3.0+1.0 and character designer/chief animation director on The Birth of Kitaro: The Mystery of GeGeGe. Yokō Tarō, the visionary behind NieR:Automata and Drakengard, oversees series scripts. Music comes from Keiichi Okabe, composer of the NieR franchise and Summer Time Rendering. Animation is a joint effort between Studio Khara and CloverWorks.

The teaser offers no concrete plot details or character glimpses, instead leaning into surreal imagery and existential phrasing that echoes Evangelion's signature themes of isolation, trauma, and the blurred line between reality and illusion.

This marks the first new mainline Evangelion anime since the Rebuild films concluded in 2021. Hideaki Anno's original Neon Genesis Evangelion premiered in 1995 and redefined mecha and psychological drama in anime. The Rebuild tetralogy (2007-2021) reimagined the story while preserving its core emotional weight. The announcement of a fresh series under Khara's supervision signals a bold step forward, entrusting the franchise to a new creative team while retaining key veterans.

No release window has been announced beyond "production launches," leaving fans to speculate on a 2027 or later premiere. The involvement of Tarō, known for narrative complexity and existential dread, combined with Tsurumaki's Evangelion pedigree, suggests a project that could push boundaries even further.

The teaser has already sparked intense discussion online, with fans dissecting every frame and line of text. The shift to CloverWorks for animation could bring a fresh visual style while honoring the series' iconic aesthetic. Okabe's involvement promises a soundtrack as emotionally resonant as the NieR series.

For now, the teaser stands alone as a haunting promise of what's to come. Evangelion has always thrived on mystery and ambiguity, and this announcement keeps that tradition alive. As production begins, the world waits to see what new apocalypse or maybe even redemption awaits Shinji, Rei, Asuka, and the rest of the world in this next evolution of the franchise. Stay tuned for official updates as more details emerge.