Universal Fan Fest Nights Debuts Exclusive SAILOR MOON CG Anime Short Titled 'Moon Palace Chapter Deluxe'

Anime fans have a fresh reason to head to Universal Studios Hollywood this spring. The park's second-annual Universal Fan Fest Nights event will feature the North American debut of Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon the Miracle: Moon Palace Chapter Deluxe, an all-original Japanese CG anime short film that first appeared as part of Universal Studios Japan's Cool Japan initiative. The announcement dropped a few days ago, highlighting how manga and anime continue to anchor the after-hours fandom celebration.

Running for just 12 select nights from Thursday, April 23rd through Saturday, May 16th, the event transforms the park into a hub for immersive fandom experiences across sci-fi, fantasy, gaming, and anime. Guests gather in the DreamWorks Theatre for a subtitled screening where Super Sailor Moon faces a cunning new foe intent on stealing the Legendary Silver Crystal during an enchanting celestial ball at Moon Palace. With her signature determination and the crowd's cheers, she outsmarts the villain, restoring peace in a high-energy clash of light and destiny. The Japanese-language short brings classic Sailor Moon charm to life with modern CG animation, blending spectacle and heartfelt heroism that longtime fans will recognize instantly.

This marks the latest chapter in Universal's ongoing embrace of anime. Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon the Miracle: Moon Palace Chapter Deluxe builds on the franchise's enduring global appeal, offering a fresh story that honors Usagi Tsukino's legacy while delivering big-screen thrills in a theme park setting. Screenings happen nightly during the event, giving attendees multiple chances to catch the action in a dedicated theater space.

Universal Fan Fest Nights itself remains a separately ticketed after-hours extravaganza, running from 7:30 pm to 1:30 am (subject to change) and focusing on in-world adventures, live entertainment, character meet-and-greets, cosplay-friendly vibes, themed eats and drinks, exclusive merch, and select park attractions that stay open late. Every night includes the full lineup, so no matter which date you pick, the experiences are consistent.

Standout activations and events include:

Scooby-Doo Meets The Universal Monsters: Mystery on the Backlot. An all-new immersive walk-through that starts with a Studio Tour tram ride to the backlot. Join Scooby, Shaggy, Fred, Daphne, and Velma as they investigate a mystery tied to classic Universal Monsters like Frankenstein, Dracula, the Bride of Frankenstein, and the Wolf Man. Guests explore iconic sets like Little Europe and the Court of Miracles, original filming locations from 1930s horror classics, solving clues in a live-action adventure feel.

ONE PIECE: Grand Pirate Show. A high-energy live performance at the WaterWorld venue, inspired by Universal Studios Japan's version. Fan-favorite Straw Hat crew members deliver action, comedy, and mayhem in a whirlwind celebration of friendship and freedom, pulling guests straight into the Grand Line.

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter—Forbidden Forest: A Search for the Hippogriff. A guided walk-through into the shadowy Forbidden Forest with a Hogwarts Professor. Encounter magical creatures, overcome obstacles, and use bravery (and a bit of spellwork) to rescue a lost Hippogriff.

SUPER NINTENDO WORLD – Colorful Yoshi Celebration. A vibrant overlay in the Mushroom Kingdom where colorful Yoshis pop up everywhere for photo ops and exploration.

DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: Secrets of Waterdeep. Returning by demand with upgrades, this walk-through joins the Harpers to thwart the beholder Xanathar's scheme. Jim Henson’s Creature Shop brings the legendary eye tyrant to life with masterful puppetry and animatronics.

Select rides and attractions remain open during the event, including Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge, Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, Flight of the Hippogriff, Jurassic World—The Ride, Despicable Me Minion Mayhem, TRANSFORMERS: The Ride—3D, Revenge of the Mummy: The Ride, and The Simpsons Ride.

Ticket options cater to different plans and fans:

General Admission for single-night entry.

Universal Express for one-time skip-the-line access to experiences, rides, and attractions.

Universal Express Unlimited for unlimited skips.

After 2PM Day/Night combos blending daytime park access with evening event entry.

2-Night General Admission.

Ultimate Fandom Pass for up to all nights (no blockouts, must finish by May 16).

Early Access Ticket for 6 pm entry to select experiences (requires separate event ticket).

VIP Tour with guided walkthrough, gourmet dinner, and valet.

Pass Member specials on select nights.

Tickets are on sale now through the Universal Studios Hollywood site, with terms and availability subject to change.

Fan Fest Nights continues to evolve as a must-attend for fandom enthusiasts, blending nostalgia with fresh exclusives like the Sailor Moon short. Whether you're there for moonlit battles, pirate spectacles, or monster mysteries, the limited run creates urgency right away. So grab your tickets early and plan your cosplay now. The worlds of your favorite stories await under the Hollywood lights.

What are your thoughts on the announcement? Will you be getting tickets and attending? What is your favorite attraction or ride at Universal? Let us know your answers in the comments below! As always, stay tuned to Animemojo.com for more anime and manga related news!