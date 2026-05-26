Creator Confirms That The Summer Hikaru Died Manga Is Officially Ending As Anime Season 2 Is Announced

The Summer Hikaru Died is heading toward its conclusion. Creator Mokmok_ren (モクモクれん) took to X to announce that the serialization is now in its final stages. The post came in response to the official announcement from the "This Mystery is Amazing!" editorial team, which revealed that the youth horror manga will be the lead feature in the upcoming "This Horror is Amazing! 2026" edition, scheduled for release on June 15. Check out their official post below:

They expressed both gratitude and a sense of humility, noting that the interview delves into more personal and in-depth topics because the series is nearing its end. The creator also shared a touch of surprise at the prominent coverage, saying it feels almost too much for a horror lover like themselves.

The Summer Hikaru Died has stood out since its debut as a haunting blend of youth drama and psychological horror. The story follows Yoshiki, whose best friend Hikaru dies in a mountain accident, only to be replaced by something that looks and acts exactly like him. The series has earned praise for its atmospheric artwork, emotional depth, and the way it explores grief, identity, and the uncanny in a small-town setting. Its unique take on "body horror" mixed with coming-of-age themes has built a dedicated international following, especially after the anime adaptation introduced the story to an even wider audience.

While the manga is entering its final chapters, the anime side of the franchise is moving forward. Season 2 of The Summer Hikaru Died has been officially confirmed and is currently in production. The renewal comes as the first season continues to draw strong viewership and critical attention for its faithful adaptation of the manga’s eerie tone and emotional core.

The new season is expected to adapt the next major arc of the story, diving deeper into the mysteries surrounding "Hikaru" and the strange events plaguing the town. Fans are particularly excited to see how the anime will handle the escalating tension and the complex relationship between Yoshiki and the being that has taken Hikaru’s place.

Mokmok_ren’s X post also included kind replies from readers expressing excitement for the final chapters and appreciation for the series. Many fans responded with messages of thanks, noting how much the manga has meant to them and how eagerly they are awaiting both the conclusion of the manga and the continuation in anime form.

The upcoming interview in "This Horror is Amazing! 2026" promises to give readers a deeper look into the creator’s thoughts on the series as it reaches its climax. The magazine’s decision to feature The Summer Hikaru Died as the lead story, alongside a special section on the classic J-horror film Ring, shows the manga’s growing reputation as one of the standout horror titles of the current era.

For fans who have followed Yoshiki and Hikaru’s story since the beginning, this is a bittersweet moment. The manga’s ending will bring closure to one of the most emotionally charged horror series in recent years, while the confirmed Season 2 ensures that the world and its mysteries will continue to unfold on screen.

The Summer Hikaru Died has already left a lasting impression on the horror and seinen manga scene. With the manga entering its final phase and the anime moving into Season 2, 2026 is shaping up to be a landmark year for the series. More details on the exact ending timeline for the manga and a release window for Season 2 are expected in the coming months, likely tied to the magazine interview and future anime announcements. So stay tuned for updates.

In the meantime, the community is celebrating both the journey so far and the promise of what is still to come. Whether you have been reading the manga weekly or discovered the story through the anime, the final chapters and the new season are sure to deliver the emotional and chilling payoff that fans have been waiting for. The Summer Hikaru Died may be approaching its conclusion in print, but its story is far from over.