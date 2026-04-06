Manga Mavericks Books Announces Two New Manga Series at Anime Boston 2026

Manga Mavericks Books, the publishing arm of Manga Mavericks LLC, used its industry panel at Anime Boston 2026 to announce two new manga acquisitions that will expand its growing catalog in the North American market. The licenses, ONI & DAWN: BAKUMATSU HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS and BALL & CHAIN, are scheduled for release in Q4 2026 and Q1 2027 respectively, bringing fresh voices and compelling stories to English-language readers.

The first title is ONI & DAWN: BAKUMATSU HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS by Hana Ikuta, originally published in Japan by TWO VIRGINS. Volume 1 is slated for release in both print and digital formats in October 2026.

The story is set at Koharu Girls’ High School, where students carry the reincarnated souls of famous Bakumatsu-period samurai. Characters such as Sakamoto, Takasugi, Katsura, Katsu, Hijikata, Okita, and Kondo now navigate modern teenage life while dealing with their historical baggage and the school’s strict no-romance policy. The series blends school drama, historical references, and girls’ love elements into a 3-volume story that has already gained significant attention online, with creator Hana Ikuta boasting over 370,000 followers on X.

Hana Ikuta debuted as a published manga artist in 2017 and is also known for works such as What is Normal Love? and The Shadow and the Flower. In a message shared at the panel, she expressed her excitement about the series crossing the ocean:

“It’s a pleasure to meet you all. I’m Hana Ikuta, a manga artist. The Oni & Dawn series was the first manga that a publisher asked me to work on, so it’s very close to my heart. Now, the series will cross the seas from Japan to America, a country I’ve yearned to visit. There’d be no greater joy than if readers in this country that I’ve long admired enjoy my work. I hope you’ll support my beloved Oni & Dawn series.”

The English edition will be released in standard A5 size (5.83" x 8.27") single volumes, with a print SRP of $14.99 and digital SRP of $6.99. It is rated for readers 13+.

The second announcement is BALL & CHAIN by Minami Q-ta, originally published in Japan by MAGAZINE HOUSE. The series is currently nominated for the 30th Annual Tezuka Osamu Cultural Prize. Manga Mavericks Books will release it in a 2-in-1 omnibus format, with the first volume scheduled for March 2027.

The story follows two queer individuals navigating societal expectations around gender and marriage. Keito is a late-20s company employee planning to marry as a “woman” despite not feeling fully aligned with any specific gender or sexuality. Aya is a married woman in her 50s who continues performing the role of “wife” in a marriage that has grown cold. Through their struggles, the manga explores themes of identity, conformity, and the quiet rebellion of reclaiming one’s true self.

Minami Q-ta, a veteran manga artist with over two decades of experience in josei and seinen magazines, is known for powerful character-driven narratives. Previous works include Good Night, Pop Life, and Not All Girls Are Stupid. In a message shared at the panel, the creator expressed enthusiasm for the English release:

“Hello! I'm Minami Q-ta, a manga artist who lives in Tokyo. I'm really excited about Manga Mavericks' upcoming English release of Ball & Chain! This manga has two main characters. One is Aya, a 50-something homemaker who has a husband and child. Aya's life seems to be stable, but Aya also constantly wishes for an escape or the chance to travel somewhere far away. The other main character is Keito, a 20-something, energetic company employee. Keito is planning to get married to a boyfriend. They met through their job, but recently they've been fighting a lot, which has created mixed feelings within Keito. This is never clearly explained in the manga, but both of these characters are non-binary. This story is about two people who discover and free themselves. I hope you give it a try and ultimately enjoy it!”

The omnibus edition will be released in A5 size (5.83" x 8.27") with a print SRP of $19.99 and digital SRP of $9.99. It is rated for readers 13+ and will contain 320 pages.

Originally launched in 2016 as a manga news podcast, Manga Mavericks has grown into a multimedia company featuring a successful podcast network and a team of journalists and reviewers dedicated to exploring manga as both an art form and an industry. With the launch of Manga Mavericks Books, the company is expanding directly into publishing, aiming to highlight the eclectic storytelling, artistry, and creativity found in Japanese comics.

The two new licenses demonstrate the publisher’s commitment to bringing diverse voices and stories to North American readers. ONI & DAWN offers a lively blend of historical fantasy and girls’ love, while BALL & CHAIN delivers a thoughtful, character-driven exploration of identity and societal expectations.

Both titles are scheduled for release in the coming year, giving fans plenty of time to anticipate their arrival. Pre-order information and additional details will be shared on the Manga Mavericks Books website and social channels as the dates approach.

With these announcements, Manga Mavericks Books continues to carve out a space for meaningful and varied manga in the English market, offering readers new ways to discover stories that might otherwise remain unavailable outside Japan.