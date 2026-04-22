Is A Kagurabachi Anime On The Way? Special Countdown Has Fans Convinced An Announcement Is Imminent

Dragon Ball Z eventually gave way to the Big Three (Bleach, One Piece, and Naruto), and the Big Three eventually gave way to the "new class" of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Jujutsu Kaisen, and My Hero Academia.

But with all the big titles in the "new class" now concluded, it's time for a new generation of shonen anime to lead the genre forward.

Anime fans in both Japan and the West think that Takeru Hokazono's Kagurabachi is the Shonen Jump manga title that's going to carry the torch.

As Animemojo previously covered, Kagurabachi was previously ranked as the 7th most requested manga that Japanese otaku want to see receive an anime back in 2024.

Now, billboards in Japan have been spotted that reveal that a special announcement regarding Kagurabachi is about to be revealed on April 27. The tagline for the billboard reads, "From Japan, a new era is about to be carved open."

Typically, when a manga teases a special announcement its either one of two things, the series is entering its final arc or it's about to receive an anime adaptation. And since the manga series is not showing any signs of being close to wrapping up the story, fans are convinced that Hokazono's manga is about to become the next popular Weekly Shonen Jump manga series to receive an anime.

Curiously, a rumor surfaced earlier this month, just ahead of the construction of the billboards, that an anime adaptation was already in production at CygamesPictures (Umamusume: Pretty Derby) and that it would premiere sometime in 2027.

The shonen fandom will all find out on April 27 if this is one of those rare instances where a rumor turns out to be true.

"From Japan, a new era is about to be carved open."



2026.04.27



New 'KAGURABACHI' AD teasers in Japan excite the masses as they count down to the reveal on April 27th! pic.twitter.com/fmwF13lwW7 — Anime Updates (@animeupdates) April 20, 2026

Kunishige Rokuhira is the most famous swordsmith in the land. Thanks to his six enchanted blades, the war that had been gripping the nation ended and peaceful days followed. After the war, he retrieved all six blades and hid them in the cellar of his workshop. However, sorcerers raided his home, stole the legendary swords, and left Kunishige dead in front of his son, Chihiro. Now Chihiro wields Kunishige’s seventh and final enchanted blade on a mission to exact revenge and retrieve the swords his father forged. [Licensed by Viz Media]