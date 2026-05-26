Solo Leveling Is On Track to Become First Anime Ever To Reach 1 Million User Ratings On Crunchyroll

Solo Leveling Is On Track to Become First Anime Ever To Reach 1 Million User Ratings On Crunchyroll

Solo Leveling is very close at becoming the first anime in Crunchyroll history to hit 1 million user ratings. The milestone comes as the franchise continues its record breaking run and teases at season 3.

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By GBest - May 26, 2026 08:05 PM EST
Filed Under: Shonen

Solo Leveling is on the verge of making history on Crunchyroll. The manhwa-adapted series is now fewer than 1,000 user ratings away from becoming the first anime on the platform to cross the one-million-rating mark. This achievement would place it ahead of some of the biggest modern anime giants currently on the service, including One Piece (818,000 ratings), Jujutsu Kaisen (785,000 ratings), and Demon Slayer (746,000 ratings).

The rapid climb highlights just how strongly the story of Sung Jinwoo has resonated with global audiences. Originally a South Korean web novel by Chugong that was later adapted into a wildly popular webtoon illustrated by Dubu of REDICE Studio, Solo Leveling follows a weak hunter known as the “World’s Weakest.” After barely surviving a deadly double dungeon incident, Jinwoo gains access to a mysterious System that lets him level up like a video game character. What begins as a simple power fantasy evolves into an epic tale of growth, sacrifice, and the burden of becoming humanity’s strongest fighter.

A-1 Pictures brought the story to life with Season 1 premiering in January 2024. The series quickly exploded in popularity, becoming Crunchyroll’s most-watched anime of all time. Season 2: Arise from the Shadow followed in 2025 and expanded the scope with larger battles, the growth of Jinwoo’s Shadow Army, and deeper emotional stakes. The show’s blend of intense action, satisfying progression, and strong character moments has kept viewers coming back week after week.

The numbers reflect that success. Beyond the viewership records, Solo Leveling dominated the 2025 Crunchyroll Anime Awards, taking home Anime of the Year along with several other major categories. At the 2026 awards, Season 2 continued the momentum by winning Best Animation and Best Action, proving the series still holds a special place among fans even as newer titles compete for attention.

This latest milestone also arrives at a promising time for the franchise’s future. In a recent update, Crunchyroll CEO Rahul Purini confirmed that A-1 Pictures and Aniplex are actively working on the next Solo Leveling project. Producer Atsushi Kaneko echoed similar sentiments earlier this month at Mumbai Comic Con, telling fans the team is hard at work and that something exciting will be shared in the near future. Many expect this to be Season 3, though a movie or other format remains possible. If this interests you, read up on the full story about it here.

Reaching one million ratings would be a historic first for Crunchyroll and a testament to how far Solo Leveling has come in just over two years. The series has not only introduced millions of new fans to the manhwa but has also helped fuel a broader surge of interest in Korean webtoon adaptations. Its success shows that well-executed power fantasy with strong emotional grounding can resonate across cultures and languages.

As the final ratings needed to hit the one-million mark continue to roll in, the anticipation for whatever comes next continues to build. Whether it is Season 3 or another surprise project, the momentum behind Solo Leveling shows no signs of slowing down. The series that started as a web novel about the weakest hunter is now on the cusp of becoming the most-rated anime in Crunchyroll’s history, a fitting achievement for a story all about breaking limits and rising above expectations.

The next few days will be telling. If the current pace holds, Sung Jinwoo could very soon stand alone at the top of Crunchyroll’s all-time ratings leaderboard, cementing his place as one of the most beloved protagonists in modern anime. Fans around the world are watching closely, ready to celebrate the moment the counter finally flips past one million. Do you think he will reach the top and take the crown for the milestone achievement?

About The Author:
GBest
Member Since 9/11/2017
Anime watcher and manga enjoyer. Reader of light novels if I really enjoy a series. Not too picky. If not doing that then I am probably playing video games or working out. I like chocolate milk.
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