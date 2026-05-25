Rumor Suggests Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Arc Part 1 Will Stream On Crunchyroll This Summer

There's perhaps no bigger mystery in anime right now than the streaming release of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba The Movie - Infinity Castle Arc Part 1. Released in theaters about a year ago, the anime blockbuster put up record-breaking box office numbers during its unprecedented theatrical run.

But now fans are eagerly awaiting its arrival on streaming platforms.

Neither Aniplex nor Crunchyroll have provided any insight into when Infinity Castle Arc Part 1 will release on streaming, but a new rumor floating around social media suggests the film could head to Crunchyroll during the summer season. While nothing is confirmed yet, an announcement is expected soon.

[LEAK]

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba: Infinity Castle Movie will start streaming on Crunchyroll from Summer Season!!



Official Announcement is expected Soon. pic.twitter.com/PFsfN3mSTE — Anime Spotlight (@AnimeSpotlightt) May 24, 2026

Now it's worth noting that this "leak" originated on social media, so take it with a grain of salt.

That said, the summer streaming release window aligns with the confirmed Blu-ray and DVD release for Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Part 1 in Japan. It was recently announced that the anime film will be available on July 29, 2026 on Blu-ray and DVD, but only in Japan. Unfortunately, no U.S. home release announcement has been revealed, but historically anime films do not arrive on streaming before the Japanese home video release.

If we're going by historical trends, a summer streaming release on Crunchyroll seems unprecedented. Japan typically gets physical media first with digital releases around the same timeframe.

A U.S. Blu-ray release would likely follow a few months later, probably in Fall 2026, followed by streaming availability on Crunchyroll between late 2026 and early 2027.

Because Infinity Castle is such a massive success, it's understandable why Sony would hold off on making it available on streaming platforms as to maximize theatrical revenue, collector physical sales, and premium VOD. It's not that Crunchyroll subscriptions are important to the company, but there's more money to be made elsewhere.

That said, if Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba The Movie - Infinity Castle Arc Part 2 hits theaters in 2027, which initial estimates predicted, than I could see Sony making Part 1 available on Crunchyroll in late 2026/early 2027 as to build hype ahead of the sequel movie's theatrical release. This would give fans the chance to watch the movie before the follow-up hits theaters, or rewatch for a second time to build excitement again.