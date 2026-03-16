DEMON SLAYER: INFINITY CASTLE ARC PART 1 Ends Theatrical Run April 9 - What This Means For Streaming Release

DEMON SLAYER: INFINITY CASTLE ARC PART 1 Ends Theatrical Run April 9 - What This Means For Streaming Release

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Arc Part 1 ends its theatrical run April 9, 2026, paving the way for a streaming release, likely in late spring or early summer.

News
By MattThomas - Mar 16, 2026 10:03 PM EST
Filed Under: Demon Slayer

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Infinity Castle Arc Part 1 is approaching the end of its theatrical run. The studio confirmed this week that the film will officially leave theaters on April 9, 2026.

In the lead-up to the finale, theaters will offer final run bonuses — special collectible gifts for moviegoers — starting March 20, 2026. Fans can also check out the second final promotional video that was recently released.

It's been an incredible journey for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Infinity Castle Arc Part, which first began its box office run in Japan back in July 2025. The film opened at number one, breaking multiple anime box office records and quickly climbing the charts to become one of the highest-grossing films in Japanese history. Within its first several weeks, it had earned around ¥28.1 billion (~$190M) domestically. Final figures show it surpassed ¥30 billion, placing it among the top anime films ever in Japan.

The movie also proved a hit internationally, with its U.S. opening weekend alone bringing in approximately $70 million, marking one of the biggest openings for an anime film outside Japan. With its global total now estimated above $600 million, Infinity Castle Arc Part 1 is now the highest-grossing anime film of all time, surpassing 2020's Demon Slayer: Mugen Train and 2001's Spirted Away.

With its theatrical run now coming to a close, it means we can finally start predicting when it will arrive on streaming platforms. While no official date has been announced yet, we can at least now predict with a bit more certainty when the movie will make its streaming debut.

Historically, the Demon Slayer movies have arrived on streaming platforms a few months after their theatrical release ends. With it ending in April, this puts Infinity Castle Arc Part 1 on track to become available in late spring or early summer 2026, though sometime between July and early August 2026 seems most likely. This would allow for international subtitled and dubbed versions to be prepared along with any sort of special features or collectible digital bonuses.

It also allows us to start looking ahead to Infinity Castle Arc Part 2, the second film in the planned trilogy adapting the final chapters of Koyoharu Gotouge’s critically acclaimed manga. While no official release date has been announced, it has been confirmed that Part 2 will not premiere in 2026.

Studio Ufotable omitted the sequel from its 2026 project lineup, and a recent promotional reel lists Infinity Castle Part 2 under future projects rather than anything scheduled for this year, strongly suggesting a 2027 release instead.

Stay tuned in the coming weeks for updates on when Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Arc Part 1 will arrive on streaming.

About The Author:
MattThomas
Member Since 10/11/2017
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