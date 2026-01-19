DEMON SLAYER: INFINITY CASTLE ARC Part 2 Update Could Come In March At AnimeJapan 2026

The next major update for the Demon Slayer anime could be announced in March. AnimeJapan 2026, which takes place in Japan during the March 28-29 weekend, confirmed its stage lineup for the year, confirming Demon Slayer's presence.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is scheduled to appear on the RED Stage on March 28, 2026. Specific details have not been revealed, but stage events typically consist of a panel or stage talk featuring staff and voice actors. Fans are sometimes treated to announcements, trailers, or previews for new or upcoming projects.

In this case, fans are heading into AnimeJapan 2026 with hopes of learning more about the Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Arc movie trilogy.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Infinity Castle Arc Part 1, the first in a planned trilogy of films adapting the final chapters of Koyoharu Gotouge fantasy manga, has been a massive box office hit. But it's now been six months since the film first debuted in Japan, and fans are eager to learn when to expect the next installment.

There have been reports over the past year claiming that Infinity Castle Arc Part 2 will arrive in 2027, followed bye Part 3 in 2029. However, these reports have been denied by Crunchyroll.

"Well, we’ve announced that it will be a trilogy of movies, but our partners at Aniplex and Ufotable haven’t decided on dates yet," Crunchyroll president Rahul Purini said back in September. "But look, there’s definitely urgency for all of us to bring more Demon Slayer to fans as soon as we can — because we know the urgency is there among the fan base."

Now it's worth noting that a stage event doesn't guarantee we'll get an update on the next installment in the trilogy. In fact, it could simply serve as a celebration of the first movie's success, and include interviews with key staff and actors involved.

Released in July 2025 in Japan, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Infinity Castle Arc Part 1 has since become one of the biggest and most successful anime films of all time. It's reportedly grossed over $730 million at the global box office, helping the franchise surpass $1.3 billion in total earnings.

It's commercial success has been fueled by rave reviews which hail Infinity Castle Arc as Ufotable's best work ever. With a 98% on Rotten Tomatoes, the critics consensus reads: "Storming the big screen with Demon Slayer's most polished presentation yet, Infinity Castle is a stirring beginning to this franchise's bloody climax."

AnimeJapan 2026 runs from March 28 through March 29th in Japan, so any announcement made during the stage event will likely fall on March 27th in the United States.