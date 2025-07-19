DEMON SLAYER: INFINITY CASTLE ARC Chapter 2 Release Date Reportedly Set For 2027 With Chapter 3 In 2029

Hot on the heels of the theatrical premiere of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Movie: Infinity Castle Arc Chapter 1: Akaza Returns, we now have word on when to expect the final two movies in the planned trilogy to hit theaters. Although Aniplex has not yet officially announced when Chapter 2 and Chapter 3 of the Infinity Castle Arc trilogy will be released, Anime Rave has reportedly learned of the planned theatrical release windows.

According to the unnamed sources, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Arc Chapter 2 will arrive in 2027. Chapter 3 will conclude the movie trilogy in 2029.

🚨 EXCLUSIVE: 'Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Arc' Movie 02 is reportedly set for a 2027 Release with the Trilogy Concluding in 2029.



Keep in mind this hasn't been officially stated by Aniplex, but Anime Rave did lend some credibility to the report by revealing that this is the same source who correctly leaked the official Japanese premiere date Infinity Castle Arc Chapter 1. So there does at least appear to be some confidence surrounding these dates.

It's also worth noting that a two-year release between movies feels like a pretty realistic window, especially given the production timeline on the first movie. In a special pamphlet shared with those who attended screenings of Infinity Castle Arc in theaters in Japan, it was revealed that Chapter 1 had been in production for three and a half years. Presumably, this production workflow has been a bit more streamlined for the remaining two movies, which could explain a 2027 and 2029 release.

'Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Arc' Movie 01 has been in Production for 3 years and a half Officially Revealed in a Behind the Scenes Pamphlet given to Fans who watched the Movie in Japan.#DemonSlayer #鬼滅の刃 pic.twitter.com/aCro6X6Um5 — Anime Rave (@AniRave) July 19, 2025

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Movie: Infinity Castle Arc was first announced back in June 2024 as a planned trilogy of movies that adapt the final arc of Koyoharu Gotouge's popular manga series. The Infinity Castle Arc is the first half of the overarching Final Battle Arc in the Demon Slayer manga, featuring the climactic battle between the Demon Slayer Corps against Muzan and his demons.

Tanjiro Kamado – a boy who joined an organization dedicated to hunting down demons called the Demon Slayer Corps after his younger sister Nezuko was turned into a demon. While growing stronger and deepening his friendships and bonds with fellow corps members, Tanjiro has battled many demons with his comrades, Zenitsu Agatsuma and Inosuke Hashibira. Along the way, his journey has led him to fight alongside the Demon Slayer Corps’ highest-ranking swordsmen, the Hashira, including Flame Hashira Kyojuro Rengoku aboard the Mugen Train, Sound Hashira Tengen Uzui within the Entertainment District, as well as Mist Hashira Muichiro Tokito and Love Hashira Mitsuri Kanroji at the Swordsmith Village. As the Demon Slayer Corps members and Hashira engaged in a group strength training program, the Hashira Training, in preparation for the forthcoming battle against the demons, Muzan Kibutsuji appears at the Ubuyashiki Mansion. With the head of the Demon Corps in danger, Tanjiro and the Hashira rush to the headquarters but are plunged into a deep descent to a mysterious space by the hands of Muzan Kibutsuji. The destination of where Tanjiro and Demon Slayer Corps have fallen is the demons’ stronghold – the Infinity Castle. And so, the battleground is set as the final battle between the Demon Slayer Corps and the demons ignites.

Infinity Castle Arc Chapter 1: Akaza Returns reportedly ends on Chapter 156 of the manga, while adapting several key fights from the story, including Shinobu versus Douma, Zenitsu versus Kaigaku, and Akaza's showdown with Tanjiro and Giyu.

Japanese moviegoers have praised the movie as Ufotable's best work ever, describing it as a "rollercoaster of emotions." In addition to the movie's emotional story, fans have also praised the outstanding visuals, animation quality, and soundtrack.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Movie: Infinity Castle Arc Chapter 1: Akaza Returns won't begin its global rollout until mid-August, and those of us in the United States have to wait until September 12th to catch the movie in theaters. It's worth noting that the above-mentioned release windows for Chapter 2 and Chapter 3 do not specify if this is for Japan only or also for worldwide audiences. In any case, we now have a better idea of how long we may have to wait for the next chapter in the thrilling concluding trilogy of Ufotable's anime adaptation of Demon Slayer.

Do you plan on seeing Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Movie: Infinity Castle Arc Chapter 1: Akaza Returns when it arrives in theaters in North America in September?