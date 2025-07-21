New DEMON SLAYER: INFINITY CASTLE IMAX Poster Drops As The Film Breaks Box Office Records

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Arc Chapter 1 smashes Japan’s box office with over $12M on day one. A new IMAX poster teases at its international release starting this August.

News
By GBest - Jul 21, 2025 07:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Demon Slayer

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Infinity Castle Arc Chapter 1: Akaza Returns is off to a historic start in Japan. To celebrate the movie’s July 18th premiere, a brand-new IMAX poster has been released, highlighting the intense and visually stunning battles fans can expect. The new film marks the beginning of the highly anticipated trilogy that will adapt the final chapters of Koyoharu Gotouge’s beloved manga. Check it out followed by more details about the film below:

According to early reports, Akaza Returns brought in over 1.7 billion yen (roughly $12 million USD) on opening day, surpassing the opening numbers of 2020’s Mugen Train, which previously grossed 1.26 billion yen on its first day. That milestone makes Akaza Returns the new record holder for the biggest day-one box office in Japan.

With two more Infinity Castle films still to come, the franchise is well-positioned to potentially outgross Mugen Train’s staggering 40.43 billion yen lifetime total, which remains the highest-grossing movie ever in Japan surpassing even Studio Ghibli’s Spirited Away.

The international rollout of Infinity Castle begins in August, with U.S. and Canadian screenings officially scheduled for September 12th. More details will be announced on the official Demon Slayer movie website, including ticket sales and exact locations.

Initial reviews from Japan are overwhelmingly positive, praising Ufotable’s animation quality, emotional storytelling, and cinematic fight scenes. Many fans and critics are already calling it Ufotable’s best work to date.

Key staff for the film include:

Director: Haruo Sotozaki

Chief Animation Director/Character Designer: Akira Matsushima

Music: Yuki Kajiura & Go Shiina

The studio’s signature animation style has returned in full force, capturing the power and emotion of the series' most intense battles yet, with Akaza Returns adapting chapters #154-#156 and showcasing jaw-dropping moments without spoiling too much.

Tanjiro Kamado – a boy who joined an organization dedicated to hunting down demons called the Demon Slayer Corps after his younger sister Nezuko was turned into a demon.

While growing stronger and deepening his friendships and bonds with fellow corps members, Tanjiro has battled many demons with his comrades, Zenitsu Agatsuma and Inosuke Hashibira. Along the way, his journey has led him to fight alongside the Demon Slayer Corps’ highest-ranking swordsmen, the Hashira, including Flame Hashira Kyojuro Rengoku aboard the Mugen Train, Sound Hashira Tengen Uzui within the Entertainment District, as well as Mist Hashira Muichiro Tokito and Love Hashira Mitsuri Kanroji at the Swordsmith Village.

As the Demon Slayer Corps members and Hashira engaged in a group strength training program, the Hashira Training, in preparation for the forthcoming battle against the demons, Muzan Kibutsuji appears at the Ubuyashiki Mansion. With the head of the Demon Corps in danger, Tanjiro and the Hashira rush to the headquarters but are plunged into a deep descent to a mysterious space by the hands of Muzan Kibutsuji.

The destination of where Tanjiro and Demon Slayer Corps have fallen is the demons’ stronghold – the Infinity Castle. And so, the battleground is set as the final battle between the Demon Slayer Corps and the demons ignites.

For those who need to catch up, Crunchyroll currently streams the Demon Slayer anime series,  Mugen Train film, and the recently completed Hashira Training Arc in both subbed and dubbed versions.

With hype building worldwide and two more movies still on the horizon, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is shaping up to be one of the most ambitious anime trilogies of all time. Stay tuned to Animemojo.com for more details about the film and series as we get them!

Related:

