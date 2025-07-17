DEMON SLAYER: INFINITY CASTLE ARC Reviews Call It Ufotable's Best Work Ever; Praise Animation And Emotion

Initial impressions and reviews for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Movie: Infinity Castle Arc Chapter 1: Akaza Returns have started to make their way online following the film's release in Japan today. And by all accounts, the movie is a smash hit.

Numerous viewers have shared their thoughts of Infinity Castle Arc's first film, calling it a "rollercoaster of emotions." Some users even admitted to crying at some of the scenes and character backstories shown.

The movie, which adapts the final chapters of Koyoharu Gotouge's manga, has been deemed a "must see" for anyone who enjoys Demon Slayer, whether its the manga or the anime.

We're going to avoid spoilers in this article, but fans can look forward to some major battles unfolding on the big screen, including Shinobu Kocho vs Doma and Zenitsu Agatsuma versus Kaigaku, both of which take place in the first half of the movie. But it's the second half where the film really comes to a head as Tanjiro and Giyu team up to take on Akaza, one of the Upper Rank Three demons.

The quality for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Movie: Infinity Castle Arc Chapter 1: Akaza Returns has been compared to the final battle in the Entertainment District Arc with intense fights and animation that goes even beyond Ufotable's previous work on the series. Some even described it as Ufotable's best production ever.

Early Reactions from Japan:

Many viewers also praised the soundtrack to the film, calling it "mind blowing." As previously revealed Aimer performs the theme song "A World Where the Sun Never Rises," while LiSA will perform "Shine in the Cruel Night."

Tanjiro Kamado – a boy who joined an organization dedicated to hunting down demons called the Demon Slayer Corps after his younger sister Nezuko was turned into a demon. While growing stronger and deepening his friendships and bonds with fellow corps members, Tanjiro has battled many demons with his comrades, Zenitsu Agatsuma and Inosuke Hashibira. Along the way, his journey has led him to fight alongside the Demon Slayer Corps’ highest-ranking swordsmen, the Hashira, including Flame Hashira Kyojuro Rengoku aboard the Mugen Train, Sound Hashira Tengen Uzui within the Entertainment District, as well as Mist Hashira Muichiro Tokito and Love Hashira Mitsuri Kanroji at the Swordsmith Village. As the Demon Slayer Corps members and Hashira engaged in a group strength training program, the Hashira Training, in preparation for the forthcoming battle against the demons, Muzan Kibutsuji appears at the Ubuyashiki Mansion. With the head of the Demon Corps in danger, Tanjiro and the Hashira rush to the headquarters but are plunged into a deep descent to a mysterious space by the hands of Muzan Kibutsuji. The destination of where Tanjiro and Demon Slayer Corps have fallen is the demons’ stronghold – the Infinity Castle. And so, the battleground is set as the final battle between the Demon Slayer Corps and the demons ignites.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Movie: Infinity Castle Arc Chapter 1: Akaza's Return is the first of a planned trilogy of movies that will adapt the climactic finale of the manga. The film is currently showing in theaters in Japan, although the global rollout doesn't begin until August. The film is currently scheduled to release in North American theaters on September 12th.

Some leaked footage from the movie has started to make its way online, but Ufotable and Aniplex will likely move quickly to get this taken down as to avoid spoilers ahead of its global release. Overall though, everything we're hearing out of Japan sounds positive and Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Movie: Infinity Castle Arc Chapter 1: Akaza's Return may just be the must-see anime film of the year. And to think, this is just the first of three movies.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Movie: Infinity Castle Arc Chapter 1 is rated PG-12 in Japan. Although it is not yet rated for the United States, we do expect it will get another R-rating, just like the previous Mugen Train movie. For those who have not yet watched the Demon Slayer anime, here are the best places to watch the entire series in full.