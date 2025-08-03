ONE-PUNCH MAN Season 3: Saitama's Voice Actor Makoto Furukawa Returns to Perform Ending Theme

With just a few more months until the premiere of One-Punch Man Season 3, it's been announced that Makoto Furukawa will be performing this season's ending theme song.

Makoto Furukawa provides the voice for Saitama in the One-Punch Man series. He also performed the ending theme song, "Chizu ga Nakutemo Modoru kara" (I'll Come Back Even Without a Map), for Season 2 of the anime.

The announcement follows recent news that JAM Project will return for the anime’s third season. The group previously performed the theme songs for the first two seasons: “THE HERO” for Season 1 and “Seijaku no Apostle” for Season 2.

Season 3 of One-Punch Man is scheduled to premiere this October in Japan. VIZ Media acquired the rights for North America and is expected to stream the series on Hulu, while Crunchyroll streams in Europe and the Middle East. Specific streaming details have not yet been shared

Despite being just a few weeks away from its debut, we've still not seen a proper trailer for One-Punch Man Season 3. The latest season is animated by J.C.Staff, the same studio that produced the underwhelming second season of the series. The lack of a proper trailer has led many fans to speculate that the newest season may still suffer from the same lackluster animation quality that plagued season two.

One-Punch Man originated as a webcomic created by the artist ONE in 2009. Due to its popularity, the series was adapted into a manga written by ONE and illustrated by Yusuke Murata. The manga would go on to be adapted into an anime series.

Season 1 of One-Punch Man, which aired in Japan in 2015, was animated by Madhouse and was widely praised by both fans and critics for its animation quality, character design and voice acting, and overall humorous storytelling.

Both seasons of One-Punch Man are available to stream on Hulu. The synopsis reads:

Saitama started out being a hero just for fun. After three years of “special” training, he became so powerful that he can defeat opponents with a single punch. Now, alongside Genos, his faithful cyborg disciple, Saitama is ready to begin his official duties as a professional hero working with the Hero Association. However, the frequency of monster appearances is surging and it increasingly appears as if the Great Seer Madame Shibabawa’s prediction about the Earth’s doom is coming true. In the midst of this crisis, the “hero hunter” Garou makes his own appearance.

Despite the lack of a trailer, there have been plenty of static visuals released in recent months for both the heroes and monsters of the series. The latest that was shared highlighted Garou.