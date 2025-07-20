ONE-PUNCH MAN Volume 32 Cover Reveal Features Stunning Garou Artwork

American manga publisher Viz Media has revealed the cover art for One-Punch Man Volume 32. The English-language version of the manga is set to arrive later this year.

The artwork features Garou front-and-center, but if you look closely you'll also see Saitama in the background. Also featured is Sage Centipede and Evil Natural Water, representing the looming threats that await in this volume.

Volume 32 compiles Chapters 162 through 167 of the manga, encompassing the Monster Association arc, including the Sage Centipede battle and the early stages of the Garou and Saitama confrontation. It wraps up the Monster Association Arc while building on the tension that leads to Garou's showdown with Saitama.

The official description reads:

Nothing about Saitama passes the eyeball test when it comes to superheroes, from his lifeless expression to his bald head to his unimpressive physique. However, this average-looking guy has a not-so-average problem—he just can’t seem to find an opponent strong enough to take on!



Garo goes up against the giant insect Centisennin! Centisennin targets the rescue helicopter carrying Tareo and Sekingar, but then Metal Bat, who is after Garo, appears! Can Garo and Metal Bat work together to take down the monstrous Centisennin?

One-Punch Man Volume 32 is set to release on December 16, 2025. It's currently available for pre-order for $11.99.

It's unlikely that Volume 32 will be covered in the upcoming anime adaptation of One-Punch Man. Season 3, which will debut this October, will pick up from around the manga chapter 86, continuing the Monster Association arc. However, it's expected to conclude near chapter 123, which is around Volume 24.

One-Punch Man Season 3 is slated to premiere this October, though an exact date has not yet been announced. J.C. Staff has still not released a proper trailer for the upcoming season, despite being just a few months out. However, it was recently confirmed that JAM Project will return to produce the Season 3 opening theme.

One-Punch Man is an anime adaptation of the original webcomic created by ONE, later reimagined as a manga with artwork by Yusuke Murata. The story centers on Saitama, a hero who’s become so powerful that he can defeat any foe with a single punch—leaving him bored and unfulfilled due to the absence of worthy challengers. The first season of the anime was produced by Madhouse, while production shifted to J.C. Staff for its second season.