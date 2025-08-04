ONE PIECE Season 2 Photo Reveals New Look For Nami And Teases "BIG" Announcement Coming Soon

As we sail closer to One Piece Day, Netflix is ramping up the excitement with a new cast photo from Season 2 of its live-action One Piece series.

The photo features the five main members of the Straw Hats: Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy, Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro, Emily Rudd as Nami, Jacob Romero Gibson as Usopp, and Taz Skylar as Sanji. Although most characters appear as they did at the end of Season 1, Nami stands out in a new outfit inspired by one of her most beloved looks from the anime.

In the photo below, Emily Rudd is seen wearing a powder blue shirt featuring a dark blue crisscross pattern and a bold blue heart right in the center of the chest. Nami has plenty of memorable outfits throughout the anime, but fans were quick to point out how accurate this is to the source material.

It’s yet another example of the careful attention to detail shown by everyone involved in Netflix’s live-action series. Season 1 earned praise for staying true to the manga and anime, and it seems Season 2 is continuing that trend with equal success, at least judging by this single photo.

We'll get a better idea as to how Season 2 is shaping up when Netflix finally releases a trailer, and it sounds like that may be coming soon. The photo was accompanied with the promise of "something BIG" that will be shared during One Piece Day this month.

Can you feel it in the wind, Nakama? 🌊 The seas are restless and rumors from the Grand Line speak of something BIG approaching for ONE PIECE DAY! 😆🏴‍☠️ Trust us, you'll want to be aboard when it hits! pic.twitter.com/lsLvaGSHMG — ONE PIECE(ワンピース) Netflix (@onepiecenetflix) August 4, 2025

Will it be a trailer? A premiere date? Possibly both? Anticipation is building toward One Piece Day, which will take place in Tokyo International Exhibition Center from August 9 through August 10th.

The highly anticipated event will kick off with its Main Stage program on Saturday, August 9th. It will be livestreamed globally for free through the official One Piece YouTube channel with simultaneous translations in English.

Season 1 of Netflix's One Piece live-action series covered the East Blue Saga and ended with the formation of the core Straw Hat crew as they set sail and begin their journey into the Grand Line. Season 2 is expected to adapt the Alabasta Saga, which includes several major story arcs from the manga and anime, including Loguetown, Revese Mountain & Laboon Arc, Whiskey Peak Arc, Litle Garden Arc, Drum Island Arc, and Alabasta Arc.

It's the Drum Island Arc that many fans are eagerly looking forward to as that is where we can expect to meet Tony Tony Chopper. Back in May, Netflix shared a first look at the adorable and talented reindeer doctor, who is being brought to life in the series with CGI using voice and facial performance capture from Mikaela Hoover.

It was during Netflix Tudum in May that it was also announced that One Piece Season 2 won't premiere until 2026. Hopefully, One Piece Day will provide a more precise date.