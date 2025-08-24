ONE-PUNCH MAN Season 3 Taps Babymetal To Perform With JAM Project On Opening Theme

ONE-PUNCH MAN Season 3 Taps Babymetal To Perform With JAM Project On Opening Theme

A special announcement video for the One-Punch Man Season 3 theme songs revealed that Babymetal is featured in the opening theme song with JAM Project.

Aug 24, 2025
During Anime NYC this weekend, it was revealed that the metal group BABYMETAL will be a featured artist on the opening theme song for One-Punch Man Season 3. It was announced in July that JAM Project will return to create the opening theme song for the third season.

The new video confirms the One-Punch Man Season 3 opening theme song is titled "Get No Satisfied!" by "JAM Project feat. BABYMETAL." In addition to sharing the title, the video also contains a brief snippet of the song along with a message from BABYMETAL in English.

"It is the first time for us to do a Japanese animated so so I am very excited about this and I feel incredibly honored to be part of a big title like One-Punch Man We hope this osng will enrich the anime. One-Punch Man might seem like as imple story at first, but I love how it mixes in some comedy and those classic Shonen style twists. It really keeps the story fresh and I think Saitama style writing is really cool. Please look forward to the openign theme song and the anime starting in October.

As previously announced, JAM Project is returning to create the opening song after previously performing the theme songs for the first two seasons of the hit anime series: "THE HERO" for the first season and "Seijaku no Apostle" for the second season.

JAM Project’s Hironobu Kageyama, who contributed both lyrics and composition for the Season 3 opening song, shared the following comment:

I'm Hironobu Kageyama from JAM Project. Following the first and second seasons, we will be performing the opening theme song for the third season of "One-Punch Man"! The song title is “Get No Satisfied!” For this opening theme song, which features even more intense battles between the uniquely charismatic characters, we aimed to express our vision of the One-Punch Man world, combining the same loud power as before with a free-spirited street vibe befitting a work in 2025! And for this time, BABYMETAL has joined us to hype the new opening theme song! We hope that this song, along with the third season, will be loved by everyone!

The video also features a teaser for the Season 3 ending theme song, "Soko ni Aru Hikari" ("The light there"), which is performed by Saitama voice actor Makoto Furukawa. Furukawa previously sang the ending theme song for the anime's second season, "Chizu ga Nakutemo Modorukara" (I'll Come Back Even Without a Map"). Furukawa shared the following comment as well:

I am Makoto Furukawa. Following on from the second season, I will once again be performing the ending theme song for the third season. I am very grateful for this opportunity. This song has a worldview that can be described as a different side to the second season's ending theme song, "Chizu ga Nakutemo Modorukara." It is a song about human strength. Please enjoy it along with the third season of "One-Punch Man"!

Unfortunately, we still don't have a release date for One-Punch Man Season 3. The highly anticipated anime is slated to premiere in October.

