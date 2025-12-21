Wit Studio's THE ONE PIECE Remake "Well In Progress" But Absent From Jump Festa 2026

The One Piece Jump Super Stage presentation was filled with plenty of exciting announcements and reveals at Jump Festa 2026 today, but unfortunately, Wit Studio's One Piece remake was not among them.

First announced at 2023's Jump Festa, Wit Studio's The One Piece — a reimagining of Eiichiro Oda's original manga — is one of the most anticipated projects currently in production. While there have been a few updates here and there over the past few years, nothing of substance has been shared.

Heading into Jump Festa 2026, many were hoping for more details to be revealed, maybe even a timeframe of when we can expect the series.

But alas, Jump Festa 2026 has come and gone with no major update. The only mention of it was in Eiichiro Oda's special letter to fans.

In the message, Oda acknowledges that there is a "very long list of thigns that are coming up," but admitted they can't really say much of anything. He did, however, briefly bring up The One Piece, noting that it's making progress.

"The previouslyannounced anime re-adaptation The ONE PIECE is made for a worldwide audience, and is well in progress," Oda noted, before quickly moving on to the release of Netflix's One Piece Season 2. He also briefly brought up the One Piece anime film, but didn't reveal anything substantial. Here's the full letter from the legendary manga creator.

Here is the special letter from Oda-sensei presented at JUMP FESTA's ONE PIECE stage!#ONEPIECE #ジャンプフェスタ pic.twitter.com/RpOMjMSBBB — ONE PIECE スタッフ【公式】/ Official (@Eiichiro_Staff) December 21, 2025

The lack of news regarding The One Piece is especially disappointing since we were led to be lieve there would be a major announcement coming soon. Earlier this month, the official One Piece online store added two new illustrations from Wit Studio's remake for sale. While that wasn't confirmation of an update, the sudden appearance of the art made it feel likely.

The last major update regarding The One Piece remake came during One Piece Day last year when the studio shared a lengthy behind-the-scenes video highlighting production on the series. The 20-minute video included sneak peeks at concept art and illustrations, and offered great insight into what fans can expect from the remake.

The One Piece anime remake was first announced by Netflix back in December 2023. The series, which is being produced by the renowned WIT Studio (SPY x FAMILY, Seasons 1-3 of Attack on Titan) in collaboration with Shueisha, Fuji Television Network, and Toei Animation Co., will reimagine Luffy's adventure through the East Blue Saga.

"The One Piece hopes to provide viewers with a fresh yet familiar experience, utilizing cutting-edge visual technology to reimagine Luffy’s adventures through the beloved East Blue Saga," Netflix said when first announcing the series back in 2023.

Earlier this year, Wit Studio character designer and chief animation director Kyoji Asano also provided an update, admitting that the remake hasn't advanced very far yet. Asano's statement coupled with the lack of news and announcement seems to suggest The One Piece is quite far away and we probably shouldn't expect it in 2026.

That said, there is plenty of other One Piece content to look forward to next year, including Season 2 of Netflix's live-action series, the beginning of the Elbaph arc in the One Piece anime, and the release of a mini anime inspired by Chopper.