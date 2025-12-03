Netflix Teases At New ONE PIECE Remake Update With An Announcement Likely Coming Soon

One Piece fans just got a major surprise, but not through a trailer or flashy announcement. Instead, Netflix and Wit Studio quietly dropped a brand-new update for The One Piece, the highly anticipated anime remake of Eiichiro Oda’s legendary series. And if the timing is any indication, a big reveal is coming soon.

The official One Piece online store has added two new illustrations from Wit Studio’s Netflix remake for sale. These pieces are set during the iconic East Blue Saga, where Monkey D. Luffy first sets sail as a pirate and begins assembling the Straw Hat crew. For a project that has been extremely quiet since mid 2024, the sudden appearance of official remake art is a massive signal: Jump Festa 2026 is likely the next big update.

Here is the original manga panels of one of those illustrations that were added to the One Piece store, followed by a closer look at the Wit Studio illustration:

Jump Festa takes place Dec. 20th–21st, 2025, and this is exactly the kind of strategic teaser fans expect before major announcements.

The Netflix remake, formally titled The One Piece, was originally announced in December 2023. Unlike Toei Animation’s long-running adaptation, Wit Studio’s remake will air exclusively on Netflix, focusing entirely on the early adventures of the Straw Hats.

The project will feature:

A new, modernized visual style

Heavy involvement from former Spy x Family and Attack on Titan staff

A closer adherence to Oda’s original art, while still forging its own interpretation

From the moment of its announcement, the staff warned fans that the remake was "still a long way off" and would require a significant development window. That timeline has proven accurate the next major update didn’t happen until One Piece Day ’24, nearly a full year later, where concept art and staff details were finally unveiled.

Now, the quiet release of new illustrations marks the first public update since mid 2024.

Wit Studio has assembled a powerhouse lineup for The One Piece remake. The production includes talent from some of the most acclaimed anime of the last decade:

Director: Masashi Koizuka (Attack on Titan)

Assistant Director: Hideaki Abe (Jujutsu Kaisen)

Series Composition: Taku Kishimoto (Haikyu!!)

Character Designer & Chief Animation Director: Kyoji Asano (Spy x Family)

Chief Animation Director: Takatoshi Honda (The First Slam Dunk)

Action Animators: Ken Imaizumi (Boruto), Shuhei Fukuda (Call of the Night)

Early concept art stunned fans with its detailed, gritty tone even restoring violent moments from the manga that Toei toned down in the original anime. The remake originally seemed poised to be a highly faithful readaptation.

However, director Koizuka also revealed Eiichiro Oda’s personal stance was this:

The staff should not feel restricted by a 1:1 adaptation.

Oda explicitly encouraged them to forge their own creative path within the One Piece universe.

That means the remake will be faithful in spirit, but not a shot for shot recreation on everything.

The most recent prior update came from character designer Kyoji Asano, who revealed in June that he had completed several cuts for the series but acknowledged that overall production was slow. This aligns with the scale of the project Wit Studio is known for cinematic animation quality, but that level of detail takes quite a bit of time.

With the new illustrations now appearing publicly, the timing lines up perfectly with a Jump Festa 2026 reveal. Here are some of the things that we are hoping for:

A full teaser or first look

Updated production timeline

Confirmation of a possible 2026 Netflix premiere

Given that the project has been quiet for months, Jump Festa may finally bring clarity while building up even more hype.

While the remake progresses behind the scenes, the current One Piece TV anime continues steadily. Toei Animation is finishing the Egghead arc and preparing to enter Elbaf in April 2026. In a major structural shift, the anime will switch to a seasonal 26 episode format, split into two cours per year, also starting in 2026.

This means both the Netflix remake and Toei’s mainline anime will be active in 2026. Which is an unprecedented moment for the franchise.

With two new illustrations quietly posted in the official store, fans now have the clearest sign yet that Netflix’s The One Piece remake is moving forward and gearing up for its next major reveal. Jump Festa 2026 is just months away, and all signs point toward it being the moment the remake finally steps back into the spotlight.

With two new illustrations quietly posted in the official store, fans now have the clearest sign yet that Netflix's The One Piece remake is moving forward and gearing up for its next major reveal. Jump Festa 2026 is just months away, and all signs point toward it being the moment the remake finally steps back into the spotlight.

For now, One Piece fans can enjoy the small tease and wait for what could be the biggest remake announcement in modern anime.