New ONE PIECE Anime Film Announced, But Eiichiro Oda Admits Progress Isn't Going Well

The One Piece Jump Super Stage presentation at Jump Festa 2026 this weekend was filled with exciting announcements, including the reveal of a brand new anime film. The announcement was made through a special letter to fans by series creator Eiichiro Oda.

Oda acknowledged that there's a lot he cant' talk about regarding upcoming projects, but the One Piece anime film was something they didn't forbid him from mentioning. He didn't reveal much about the film, which is in production, other than teasing that it's something he's sure fans will be interested in.

Unfortunately, it may be quite a while before we hear anything of substance regarding the movie as Oda admitted progress has been slow. Here's the full translated message regarding the newly announced One Piece anime film:

"As for the new anime film — they haven't said I'm not allowed to say this — I can't say it's going particularly well," he wrote. "But maybe saying this will light a fire under everyone. LOL."

"But it's about something htat I'm sure all of you will be very interested in," he teased, "so I hope you'll wait patiently for it."

Here is the special letter from Oda-sensei presented at JUMP FESTA's ONE PIECE stage!

Since the premiere of the anime series in 1999, Toei Aniamtion has produced 15 feature films based on the franchise. The most recent was One Piece Film: Red, which released in theaters beginning in August 2022 and became one of the highest grossing One Piece films to date. Directed by Goro Taniguchi, the film's story follows Uta, the world's most famous singer, who is revealed to be the daughter of "Red-Haired" Shanks.

One Piece Film: Red was first announced in November 2021, meaning it took less than a year to release in theaters. This suggests that this mysterious new One Piece film could release in 2026; however, Oda's mention that progress has been slow, may mean a 2027 release is more likely.

On the bright side, there's still plenty for One Piece fans to look forward to next year, even if this movie may not be ready. We've got Season 2 of Netflix's live-action series premiering in March as well as the start of the Elbaph arc in the anime in April.

In his note, Oda also addressed the long-awaited One Piece remake from Wit Studio. Sadly, no major production update was provided, although Oda did mention that it's "well in progress."