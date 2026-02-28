First Look At BLEACH: THOUSDAND-YEAR BLOOD WAR Funko Pop! Figures

With pre-orders for the new line of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Funko Pop! figures opening next week, we now have our first look at them.

It looks like six new vinyl figures will be released for the anime's main characters, including Ichigo Kurosaki, Renji Abarai, Uryu Ishida, Yhwach, Yamamoto, and Shunsui Kyoraku. According to the latest posts, pre-orders for these new Pop! figures will go live on Wednesday, March 4th at 9:00 a.m. PT / 12:00 p.m. ET.

While there have been Funko Pops tied to the Bleach anime released in the past, these newer figure are specifically designed to reflect the look at characters from the Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War anime arc.

TheThousand-Year Blood War is the final arc of the Bleach anime series, adapting the finale of Tite Kubo's manga. Designed as a four-part series, it began airing in October 2022.

The first, titled The Blood Warfare, aired from October to December 2022 and consisted of 13 episodes. The second cour, The Separation, also featured 13 episodes and aired from July to September 2023. The third and most recent cour, The Conflict, aired in October of last year.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 4 - The Calamity is set to premiere in July 2026. This final cour will cover the remaining 30 or so manga chapters and is rumored to feature expanded scenes overseen by Tite Kubo, potentially adding more depth to the ending that many fans felt was rushed in the original series.

All three previous parts of the Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War anime adaptation can be streamed on Hulu in the United States and on Disney+ worldwide. Produced by Studio Pierrot and directed by Tomohisa Taguchi, the synopsis for the series reads:

Was it all just a coincidence, or was it inevitable? Ichigo Kurosaki gained the powers of a Soul Reaper through a chance encounter. As a Substitute Soul Reaper, Ichigo became caught in the turmoil of the Soul Society, a place where deceased souls gather. But with help from his friends, Ichigo overcame every challenge to become even stronger. When new Soul Reapers and a new enemy appear in his hometown of Karakura, Ichigo jumps back into the battlefield with his Zanpakuto to help those in need. Meanwhile, the Soul Society is observing a sudden surge in the number of Hollows being destroyed in the World of the Living. They also receive separate reports of residents in the Rukon District having gone missing. Finally, the Seireitei, home of the Soul Reapers, comes under attack by a group calling themselves the Wandenreich. Led by Yhwach, the father of all Quincies, the Wandenreich declare war against the Soul Reapers with the following message: “Five days from now, the Soul Society will be annihilated by the Wandenreich.” The history and truth kept hidden by the Soul Reapers for a thousand long years is finally brought to light. All things must come to an end—as Ichigo Kurosaki’s final battle begins!

Are you ready for the return of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War?