EVANGELION: CROSS REFLECTIONS Video Game Revealed With Hands-On Events Planned For 2026

Pixelity unveiled fresh details on its immersive Evangelion: Cross Reflections XR game during the Evangelion 30th anniversary festival at Yokohama Arena. Here is what we know about the game so far.

By GBest - Feb 24, 2026 03:02 PM EST
Pixelity Inc. took center stage at the EVANGELION:30+ 30th Anniversary of Evangelion festival, hosting a special event lounge inside Yokohama Arena on February 23rd, 2026, from 2:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. JST. The 30-minute panel unveiled the latest on Evangelion: Cross Reflections, the studio's XR (extended reality) game blending the Neon Genesis Evangelion universe with cutting-edge immersive tech. Attendees got an up-close look at the project's "crossing experience," where players' real-world actions intersect with the anime's timeline and a new original story set in Tokyo-3 and NERV HQ. 

Game director MK Choi kicked off the stage presentation, emphasizing the game's innovative concept. "We aim to depict a 'crossing experience'—where real-world players and the world of Evangelion, the TV anime series and the newly written story, all 'cross' within the same timeline—through XR technology," he explained. Players assume the role of NERV trainees, interacting with canonical characters like Shinji Ikari and Asuka Langley Soryu alongside original cast members. Progression involves choices and challenges that shape personal growth and the narrative, making every session uniquely immersive.

A standout feature is controller-free gameplay via hand-tracking technology. All actions in the game from summoning Eva units to manipulating interfaces will rely on natural hand and finger movements, creating fluid, intuitive control. Choi demoed core systems and two play modes, highlighting how XR merges physical presence with Evangelion's psychological depth. The result: a visceral sense of being inside the GeoFront, piloting an Eva, or navigating Angel assaults.

Following the director's overview, four voice actors for the game's new characters joined MC Hyakka Ryōran for a lively Q&A. Gakuto Kajiwara (Martin Dason Holloway), Hana Hishikawa (Rimi Okada), Tasuku Hatanaka (Tomohito Yagi), and Manaka Iwami (Erisa Nozaki) shared character insights and recording anecdotes. Having tested a demo beforehand, they marveled at the immersion: "I was amazed to see the city of 'EVANGELION' appear right before my eyes," one noted. Their enthusiasm underscored the blend of veteran Evangelion lore with fresh faces, promising emotional depth in trainee-NERV dynamics. 

The event doubled as a showcase for Pixelity's booth in the sponsor area, where advanced lottery systems granted demo sessions. Visitors touched interactive displays evoking the game's XR world, while live high-intensity gameplay streamed on a massive monitor. Crowds formed as passersby watched trainees breach simulations and Eva sync tests, drawing significant buzz throughout the three-day festival (February 21-23). 

Global hands-on events are confirmed for 2026, with regions and schedules forthcoming through their official X accounts: @EvangelionXR_GL (global) and @EvangelionXR_JP (Japan). These pop-up events will let fans worldwide experience the XR immersion firsthand.

Pixelity, founded in 2017, specializes in VR, MR, and XR titles with a multinational team passionate about next-gen immersion. EVANGELION: Δ CROSS REFLECTIONS represents their boldest project yet: merging Evangelion's iconic mecha existentialism with XR's boundary-blurring tech. Players grow as NERV trainees, forging bonds and facing Angels in a timeline "crossing" the TV series and original tale.

No release window announced beyond 2026 events, but the festival demo's live feeds of trainees syncing with Evas, hand-gestured commands also hinted at Meta Quest or PSVR2 compatibility possibly. Voice actor panels teased interpersonal drama: Holloway's tactical mind, Okada's empathy, Yagi's resolve, Nozaki's ingenuity.

Evangelion's 30th anniversary (1995 debut) has been a triumph so far: Yokohama Arena's multi-day spectacle drew thousands for exhibits, concerts, and merch. Khara's recent new series teaser added fuel to the fire fans recently as well, check out our recent article on that if you have not yet.

What are your thoughts on an XR Evangelion game? Do you think it will be a hit with fans or no? Let us know what you are thinking in the comments section down below! As always, stay tuned to Animemojo.com for more updates!

