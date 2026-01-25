DRAGON BALL: AGE 1000 Video Game Project Announced At Genkidamatsuri 2026

Fan expectations were high for last night's Dragon Ball Genkidamatsuri 40th Anniversary Celebration Event in Japan, and nearly everyone in the DB fandom has walked away from the festivities feeling as if their expectations were met.

In addition to the announcement of a Dragon Ball Super sequel anime and the remake of the Battle of Gods arc, an intriguing new video game project was also announced.

During the Genkidamatsuri 40th Anniversary event, Bandai Namco has officially pulled back the curtain on a massive new Dragon Ball video game project, codenamed Dragon Ball Project: Age 1000.

While the project does not yet have an official title, it is currently targeting a 2027 release and has reportedly been in development for six to seven years.

Bandai confirmed that the legendary Akira Toriyama was heavily involved with the game's conceptual development, it's world-building, and character designs prior to his passing in 2024.

The teaser trailer introduced a brand-new protagonist: a young hero wearing a Capsule Corp uniform who is capable of transforming into a Super Saiyan. As the codename implies, the game is set in Age 1000, roughly 216 years after the end of Dragon Ball Z.

This era was previously explored in Dragon Ball Online, leading many fans to speculate that the project could serve as a spiritual successor, or even a full-fledged Dragon Ball Online 2 in everything but name.

There's heavy fan speculation that the character seen in the teaser is actually a Capsule Corp-created android, inspired by Gamma 1 and Gamma 2 of the Red Ribbon Army from the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero theatrical film.

Given the far jump into the future, the fan theory is that the characteris "Gamma 7" hence the G7 on the back of his Great Saiyaman-inspired uniform. It's also theorized that the character takes some inspiration from Cell, as the visual of him seemingly cycling through a vast array of Z and Super fighters is meant to imply that he can take on the characteristics of Buu, Frieza, Vegeta, etc. at will, and that he simply chooses to embody Goku for his next round of training.

Bandai Namco has described Age 1000 as its most ambitious Dragon Ball game to date, promising more locations, systems, and narrative elements than any previous entry in the franchise. Early fan theories suggest the game may move away from the traditional fighting-game format in favor of an open-world action RPG, set in a future where humans, Namekians, and Demons/Majins coexist on Earth.

The next major update on the project is already confirmed for Dragon Ball Games Battle Hour 2026, scheduled to take place in Los Angeles on April 18–19, 2026. That event is expected to reveal the game’s official title, along with its first real look at gameplay and core mechanics.