DIGIMON Fans Can Rejoice As There Are Likely More Games In Development

Digimon is franchise that almost everyone has heard of in one way or another. However recently the franchise has been growing and showing no signs of slowing down on the gaming front. In a recent interview with 4Gamer, producer Ryosuke Hara and director Yusuke Tomono who both worked on Digimon Story: Time Stranger expressed their optimism about the future for Digimon and it coming out with more video game titles, they also highlighted Bandai Namco's commitment to collaborative development with Toei Animation and other partners.

Digimon Story: Time Stranger, released in late 2025 after eight years of development, has been a critical and fan darling. The RPG casts players as a covert operative thrust into a Digital World civil war, boasting deep storytelling, strategic battles, and over 40 hours of main content (60-80 for completionists). It holds a 94% positive rating on Steam and a perfect 100% on OpenCritic, outperforming Pokémon Legends: Z-A in reception which is a rare feat against the monster-collecting giant.

In the interview Hara highlighted Bandai Namco's focus on sustained partnerships: "We plan to continue producing games collaboratively." While acknowledging areas for improvement in Time Stranger, he noted the team's expanding scale and streamlined systems, suggesting shorter gaps between future releases.

Tomono added some direction in the interview as well, emphasizing the recent games' ties to anime lore to engage adult longtime fans while aiming to attract newcomers unfamiliar with the franchise's 10 series and 20 films. This dual approach could help to broaden appeal for players beyond nostalgia.

The Digimon video game library spans wide with nearly 60 titles since the late '90s, from RPGs like the seven-entry Digimon Story series (kicked off in 2006, with Cyber Sleuth a 2015 standout) and Digimon World (latest in 2017) to fighters like Rumble Arena. Time Stranger's success reinforces RPGs as the core pillar, though variety remains possible.

Originating from virtual pets in 1997, Digimon has endured through anime waves and gaming highs/lows. The recent resurgence fueled by Time Stranger's success, ongoing anime like Digimon Beatbreak on Crunchyroll, and merchandise helps to position it strongly against Pokémon. Bandai Namco's collaborative stance signals sustained investment, likely prioritizing Story-style narratives with a modern polish.

No announcements for more titles have came just yet, but fans can replay classics or dive into Time Stranger while awaiting news. With the franchise's 30th anniversary looming, momentum favors exciting developments ahead through 2026!