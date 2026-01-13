MY HERO ACADEMIA: ALL'S JUSTICE New Cinematic Trailer Arrives With Final War Hype

The opening cinematic trailer for My Hero Academia: All’s Justice just landed, and it's a two-minute shot with scenes straight from the Final War arc, blending that signature shonen bombast with cinematic flair that fans know and love. The opening starts with Izuku Midoriya's raw determination flashing across epic montages of stand out moments throughout the series: his growth from quirkless kid to One For All powerhouse, intercut with heroes like All Might in his prime, Katsuki Bakugo exploding everything in sight, Endeavor unleashing hellfire, and a villain roster led by Tomura Shigaraki and Himiko Toga looking more unhinged than ever. The opening and game packs a narrative punch, teasing the ultimate good-vs-evil showdown where U.A. students, pro heroes, and the League of Villains throw down in forms pulled from the manga's climactic timeline. The music swells, fists fly, and the music ends on that defiant roar, perfectly capturing what MHA fans love when the heroes and villains clash.

Check out the opening cinematic down below:

All’s Justice, developed by Byking Inc. (the team behind One’s Justice 2), evolves that formula into a super-powered 3D arena fighter. Forget solo brawls this is dynamic tag team action with three character squads, letting you swap mid-combo to chain Quirks for devastating synergies. Imagine Bakugo blasting setup for Deku's Detroit Smash follow-up, or Toga mimicking a hero's power while Shigaraki decays the stage. The roster's the real flex: over 50 playable fighters at launch, spanning the full anime/manga run with Final War buffs like fully powered All Might or evolved villain forms.

Pre-orders for the game are live now across PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam, with Standard and Deluxe editions packing early unlocks and cosmetics. Launch hits February 6th, 2026 right in time for those post-manga cravings, as the series wraps its anime run. Bandai Namco's been teasing modes like story campaigns reliving key arcs, online ranked, and local versus, building on PAX West hands-ons that praised the chaos but flagged demo jank needing polish before release.

In a year where anime fighters like Dragon Ball keep dominating, All’s Justice stands out by leaning into MHA's emotional core the heroism grind, rivalries, and betrayals all wrapped in a tag-team fighting spectacle. If the gameplay matches this cinematic high, it could be the sendoff send-off that the fans want and deserve. Feel free to pre-order the game if Deku's your guy, and brace for February. You can become... a hero. Or at least smash like one.

