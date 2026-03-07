ONE PIECE Season 2 Release Schedule, Episode Lengths, And Titles Revealed

With just a few more days until the premiere of One Piece Season 2, we now have the official run times and titles for each of the episodes in the upcoming season. As previously announced, Netflix's live-action series will return on March 10, 2026.

Season 2 will consist of a total of eight episodes, adapting much of the Arabasta Saga from Eiichiro Oda's long-running manga. This will include Loguetown, Reverse Mountain (Twin Capes), Whiskey Peak, Little Island, and Drum Island.

This is about to be one heck of an adventure.

ONE PIECE: INTO THE GRAND LINE

Courtesy of Netflix Junkie and What's On Netflix we now know the titles and runtime for each of the eight episodes. Season 2 will run for a total of 481 minutes, which is about 30 minutes more than we got in the first season. Although Netflix hasn't officially revealed this information, it's believed to have come via screeners, which were made available to reviewers earlier this week.

Here's the episode runtimes and titles for each of the eight episodes in One Piece Season 2:

Episode 1 – 66 minutes – The Beginning of the End

Episode 2 – 63 minutes – Good Whale Hunting

Episode 3 – 63 minutes – Whiskey Business

Episode 4 – 54 minutes – Big Trouble in Little Garden

Episode 5 – 57 minutes – Wax On, Wax Off

Episode 6 – 55 minutes – Nami Deerest

Episode 7 – 60 minutes – Reindeer Shames

Episode 8 – 63 minutes – Deer and Loathing in Drum Kingdom

In Season 2 of this live-action adaptation of Eiichiro Oda’s beloved manga series, Luffy (Iñaki Godoy), Zoro (Mackenyu), Nami (Emily Rudd), Usopp (Jacob Romero), and Sanji (Taz Skylar) travel to the Grand Line, a legendary stretch of sea where danger and wonder await at every turn. There, they’ll visit bizarre islands, recruit more allies, and battle formidable new foes as they search for the world’s greatest treasure.

One Piece Season 2 will will premiere on Netflix on March 10 at midnight Pacific / 3:00 a.m. Eastern. As previously announced, Netflix will be releasing the first two episodes of the season in theaters across North America. These special screenings are set for March 10 to coincide with the season’s global debut on Netflix and will begin at 6:00 p.m. local time.

It's reported that Netflix will be dropping all eight episodes of Season 2 at once, rather than releasing them weekly or in separate batches, as we've seen the streamer do with some of its more popular series lately. This means you'll be able to binge Luffy and the Straw Hats' next chapter at your own pace.