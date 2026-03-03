ONE PIECE Season 2 Sneak Peek: Straw Hats Preview Grand Line Locations

With One Piece Season 2 right around the corner, the Straw Hats are giving fans a sneak peek at the new Grand Line locations they’ll explore, from Loguetown to Drum Island.

By MattThomas - Mar 03, 2026 05:03 PM EST
With just one week to go until the premiere of One Piece: Into the Grand Line, Netflix is ramping up its marketing for Season 2. Today, the Straw Hats are taking us on a quick tour of some of the locations we'll be visiting in the upcoming season.

"With Gold Roger’s (Michael Dorman) mysterious treasure, the One Piece, still up for grabs, the Straw Hats are in for an epic adventure as they sail toward the Grand Line," Netflix previously said of Season 2, teasing that it will unleash “fiercer adversaries and the most perilous quests yet."

Continuing to adapt Eiichiro Oda's long-running manga, Season 2 will cover much of the Arabasta saga. This will Loguetown, Reverse Mountain (Twin Capes), Whiskey Peak, Little Island, and Drum Island.

Along the way, we'll meet all sorts of fascinating new characters, some good, some bad. Among them are Tony Tony Chopper, Dr. Kureha, Dr. Hiriluk, Miss Golden Week, Miss Wednesday, and the rest of Baroque Works agents.

Join the Straw Hats in the video below as they provide a sneak peek at some of the new locations we'll see in One Piece Season 2.

Netflix had previously released posters and top level details for some of these new locations, but it's a bit more exciting to hear it coming from the Straw Hats. If you're unfamiliar with the manga, the video above is only a teaste of some of the surprises you'll experience in Season 2 of One Piece as we head from the East Blue into the Grand Line. Which locations are you most excited to see come to life from the pages of the manga?

“Luffy and the Straw Hats set sail for the extraordinary Grand Line — a legendary stretch of sea where danger and wonder await at every turn," Netflix's synopsis for Season 2 reads. "As they journey  through this unpredictable realm in search of the world’s greatest treasure, they’ll encounter bizarre islands and a host of formidable new enemies.”

One Piece: Into the Grand Line is set to premiere on Netflix on March 10, 2026. Netflix recently announced that the first two episodes of Season 2 will be shown in select theaters across North America, with tickets currently available.

