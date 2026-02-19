ONE PIECE Anime Confirms "Elbaph Arc" Premiere Date

The One Piece anime, which has been on hiatus since January, is ready to set sail again soon. We've known that the series was planning its return for April, and now it's been confirmed that it will premiere on April 5, 2026.

Following the dramatic fallout of the Egghead storyline, the Straw Hat Pirates are set to arrive on the long-teased island of giants, a location that has been foreshadowed for more than two decades. Early chapters set on Elbaph focus on expanding the island’s warrior culture, its political landscape, and its deeper ties to the larger mysteries surrounding the world.

While the manga is actively unfolding events on Elbaph, fans of the One Piece anime need only wait a few more weeks before seeing the giants’ homeland brought to life on screen.

Crunchyroll will continue to stream new episodes of One Piece when it returns on April 5, 2026. Additionally, it's been confirmed that the remaining English dub episodes of Egghead Island (1144-1155) will premiere on Crunchyroll beginning March 24, 2026.

After a daring escape from the Future Island Egghead, the Straw Hat Crew set their course for a legendary destination. Joined by the mighty Giant Warrior Pirates, they finally reach Elbaph, the long-awaited Land of Giants. New encounters with Giants, and long hoped-for reunions unfold. A colossal new chapter begins as the crew heads into an adventure unlike anything before, all in the pursuit of the ultimate treasure, the "One Piece!"

As we transition into the Elbaph Arc, the stage is now set for the Final Saga of the One Piece anime. The Final Saga for the manga was officially announced back in 2022, following the conclusion of the Wano Country Arc. Creator Eiichiro Oda's announcement set the stage for an epic sequence of arcs, including the highly anticipated Elbaph Arc, which continues to adapt this climactic portion of the story for anime audiences.

In addition to the anime's return, One Piece fans can also look forward to the premiere of Netflix's live-action adaptation. Season 2 of Netflix's One Piece series is also set to premiere in just a few weeks.

One Piece: Into the Grand Line will begin streaming on March 10, 2026.

"Netflix’s epic high-seas pirate adventure, ONE PIECE, returns for Season 2—unleashing fiercer adversaries and the most perilous quests yet. Luffy and the Straw Hats set sail for the extraordinary Grand Line—a legendary stretch of sea where danger and wonder await at every turn," the synopsis reads. "As they journey through this unpredictable realm in search of the world’s greatest treasure, they’ll encounter bizarre islands and a host of formidable new enemies."