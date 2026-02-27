The Straw Hats Head To Loguetown In New ONE PIECE Season 2 Clip

An exclusive clip from One Piece Season 2 was shared this week, teasing the Straw Hat's journey to the Grand Line, which includes a quick shopping spree at Loguetown.

By MattThomas - Feb 27, 2026 06:02 PM EST
Filed Under: One Piece

We're just a few days away from the premiere of One Piece: Into the Grand Line, and as anticipation continues to build, Netflix has shared a new clip. The exclusive Season 2 clip, which was released as part of IGN Fan Fest, reunites us with the Straw Hat Pirates sailing aboard the Going Merry.

We're dropped into the middle of a conversation between Usopp, Sanji, and Nami, as the trio discuss visiting a mysterious island filled with Marines. While Sanji and Nami are both up for making a pit stop, Usopp warns them of the dangers that lurk, especially with Monkey D. Luffy now wanted.

Down two-to-one, Usopp brings Zoro into the conversation, hoping he'll talk some sense into them. Surprisingly, Zoro thinks going "shopping" in this town is a great idea, but only because he needs new swords.

Out of options, Usopp hopes for Luffy to override everyone as captain. Although Loguetown promises death, it's also the place Gol.D. Roger, the king of the pirates, was both born and executed. It's also where the legend of the One Piece originated. 

"And you thought we were going to skip Loguetown," Nami says cheekily, a clear meta joke.

For those unfamiliar with the manga, Loguetown is a bustling city best known as the site of the execution of the famous pirate king Gold Roger (Michael Dorman). This is where the great pirate era began. The Loguetown arc serves as the final arc of the East Blue Saga and brings us into the Grand Line Saga. It marks the beginning phase of the Straw Hat Pirates adventures.

Following the critically acclaimed inaugural season, Into the Grand Line aims for an even grander adventure as the Straw Hats travel to the Grand Line. Loguetown is just one of the many exciting new locations we'll visit in Season 2, which will adapt much of the Arabasta arc from the manga, including Reverse Mountain, Whiskey Peak, Little Garden, and Drum Island.

"Netflix’s epic high-seas pirate adventure, ONE PIECE, returns for Season 2—unleashing fiercer adversaries and the most perilous quests yet," Netflix's synopsis reads. "Luffy and the Straw Hats set sail for the extraordinary Grand Line—a legendary stretch of sea where danger and wonder await at every turn. As they journey through this unpredictable realm in search of the world’s greatest treasure, they’ll encounter bizarre islands and a host of formidable new enemies."

One Piece Season 2 will premiere on Netflix on March 10, 2026. It was recently announced that the first two episodes of the season will be released in theaters.

