ONE PIECE Actor Taz Skylar Shares Extreme Fasting Routine Behind Sanji Transformation For Season 2

Bringing your favorite anime characters to life is no easy task, and not just from an acting perspective. Physically portraying some of these heroes often requires a strict diet and workout regimen. Sometimes, however, an actor’s routine can veer into dangerous territory, as was the case with One Piece actor Taz Skylar, who plays Sanji in the live-action Netflix series.

Earlier this week, Skylar shared some behind-the-scenes photos from the set of One Piece Season 2, in which he is seen working out between takes. The photos show a chiseled physique, but Skylar revealed the extreme lengths he went to achieve this transformation.

"I didn't drink water for almost 2 days. And didn't eat for 3," the actor revealed. "The oxygen mask is keeping me awake so I can keep pumping it up in between takes! One of the most extreme things I've ever done by far for a scene."

While meant to highlight his dedication, Skylar’s extreme routine raised concern among fans, who questioned his methods. In response to the backlash, he deleted the original post and shared a new message clarifying that the routine was his choice, not a studio requirement. He also emphasized that he does not recommend anyone try his approach.

Seeing your concern and appreciate the messages. Just to be clear, not drinking water for 2 days and not eating for 3, was my own choice, I was not asked to do this. I have pride in my work. And want to do my best. But I do not recommend this. Drink water, eat food

It’s ironic that Taz Skylar starved himself to play Sanji, a character whose childhood trauma was defined by hunger and deprivation. In bringing the role to life, the actor restricted himself for the sake of appearance, literally embodying the struggle that shaped his character. The results speak for themselves, but as Skylar acknowledges, this isn’t the safest approach, and he advises others not to try it.

Netflix’s epic high-seas pirate adventure, ONE PIECE, returns for Season 2—unleashing fiercer adversaries and the most perilous quests yet. Luffy and the Straw Hats set sail for the extraordinary Grand Line—a legendary stretch of sea where danger and wonder await at every turn. As they journey through this unpredictable realm in search of the world’s greatest treasure, they’ll encounter bizarre islands and a host of formidable new enemies.

One Piece Season 2, Into the Grand Line, returns to Netflix on March 10, 2026. While the suave chef-fighter hasn’t been the focus of the marketing, trailers have showcased his impressive martial arts skills. Given Skylar’s dramatic physical transformation, it’s likely Season 2 will put even more emphasis on Sanji’s fighting prowess.