ONE PIECE Season 2’s First Two Episodes Headed To Theaters For Special Screenings

As one of this year's biggest releases, Netflix has plans to debut One Piece: Into the Grand Line in theaters across North America. Set to premiere next month, fans can experience the first two episodes of Season 2 on the big screen.

"Calling all pirates: Assemble your crew and get ready to join the Straw Hats on the Grand Line," Netflix announced. "In celebration of ONE PIECE: Into the Grand Line’s arrival on March 10, the first two episodes of Season 2 are sailing onto the big screen for special fan screenings — and you’re invited to climb aboard. Experience your favorite adventurers like never before, surrounded by other fans just like you."

Special screenings are set for March 10 to coincide with the season’s global debut on Netflix, with more than 200 theaters participating across the United States, Canada, and Japan. In both the U.S. and Canada, screenings will begin at 6 p.m. local time.

We’re hitting the BIG screen, Straw Hats! See you there.

ONE PIECE: INTO THE GRAND LINE in theaters March 10. pic.twitter.com/s1VlOYDeIc — ONE PIECE(ワンピース) Netflix (@onepiecenetflix) February 24, 2026

Tickets are slated to go on sale on Thursday, February 26th at 8 a.m. PT / 11 a.m. ET. Participating theaters in the United States include AMC, Regal, Cinemark, Alamo, and Cineplex, with additional theaters in Canada and Japan also joining in. You can find the showtimes in your local area here.

Following the critically acclaimed inaugural season, One Piece: Into the Grand Line aims for an even grander adventure as the Straw Hats travel to the Grand Line. Season 2 of One Piece will bring several fan-favorite storylines from Eiichiro Oda’s acclaimed manga to life, including the Loguetown, Reverse Mountain, Whiskey Peak, Little Garden, and Drum Island arcs.

In Season 2 of this live-action adaptation of Eiichiro Oda’s beloved manga series, Luffy (Iñaki Godoy), Zoro (Mackenyu), Nami (Emily Rudd), Usopp (Jacob Romero), and Sanji (Taz Skylar) travel to the Grand Line, a legendary stretch of sea where danger and wonder await at every turn. There, they’ll visit bizarre islands, recruit more allies, and battle formidable new foes as they search for the world’s greatest treasure.

One Piece: Into the Grand Line arrives on Netflix on March 10. The streamer has not officially announced whether Season 2 will roll out weekly or drop in full like Season 1.

In recent years, Netflix has shifted some of its larger genre titles to weekly or split-season releases to extend buzz and subscriber engagement, so a staggered rollout remains possible. For now, we'll have to wait for confirmation. If the entire season launches at once, you could head straight from theaters to your couch and binge the rest of the adventure in one sitting.