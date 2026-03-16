Japans POKEMON-Themed Hotels Launch Clothing Rental Service: Travel Light With Zero Clothes Needed

Pokémon fans planning a trip to Japan just got a major quality-of-life upgrade that feels ripped straight from a modern RPG patch. The wildly popular Pokémon Rooms at MIMARU apartment-style hotels have teamed up with Sumitomo Corporation's Any Wear, Anywhere clothing-sharing platform to let international guests rent everyday outfits delivered right to their room. Pack light, land in Japan, and find your wardrobe already waiting with no checked bags, no laundry hassle, just pure adventure.

This new perk targets inbound travelers, especially families who make up the bulk of MIMARU's international bookings. The service officially launched in January 2026 as a trial running through March 2026, with reservations available well into November for stays. To use it, guests book their Pokémon Room through the official MIMARU site and separately reserve clothing sets via the Any Wear, Anywhere website at least two weeks before departure. Options cover a wide range of sizes from 80 cm for kids up to 3XL for adults, with choices tailored to gender, season (Winter, Summer, or Spring/Autumn), and travel needs. When you check in, the laundered outfits are ready at the front desk. Wear them throughout your stay, then return everything at checkout. It's a seamless loop that cuts down on baggage fees, eases navigation on Japan's trains and subways, and even supports more sustainable travel by reducing the carbon footprint of heavy luggage.

The partnership aligns perfectly with MIMARU's focus on family-friendly, apartment-style stays that feel more like home than a standard hotel. Pokémon Rooms, now available at 10 locations across Tokyo, Kyoto, and Osaka, underwent a major renovation and expansion in 2025 to make them even more immersive. Each suite weaves over 100 Pokémon into every corner from wall murals and ceiling designs to kitchen accents and bathroom details. The centerpiece remains the massive Snorlax plush that doubles as a bed or lounging spot, often stealing the show in guest photos. Families also receive exclusive take-home merchandise with each booking, including a laundry bag, drawstring pouch, small pouch, and stickers featuring original Pokémon artwork tailored to the rooms.

Check out this sweet video that shows everything you can expect in the rooms:

These themed accommodations cater to groups of four to six, with options like bunk beds for kids and full kitchens that let families prepare meals instead of relying solely on restaurants. Locations are strategically placed near major attractions and Pokémon Centers, making it easy to blend themed stays with sightseeing. In Tokyo, spots like Ikebukuro, Ueno East, Ginza East, Hatchobori, and Kinshicho offer easy access to urban exploration. Kyoto's Kawaramachi Gojo puts guests close to historic sites, while Osaka Namba North keeps things convenient for foodies and shoppers.

The clothing rental adds an extra layer of convenience that has already got fans and travelers excited. Some call it "travel with zero clothes," but it's really about smart, hassle-free tourism. For international visitors dealing with long flights, strict luggage allowances, or unpredictable weather, arriving to find ready-to-wear outfits changes the game. It lets you focus on catching Pokémon plushies, hunting for exclusive merch, or exploring real-world locations that inspired the franchise instead of stressing over packing lists.

This initiative fits into a broader trend of Japanese travel brands making inbound experiences smoother and more eco-conscious. Sumitomo's Any Wear, Anywhere platform already serves several hotels, but pairing it with MIMARU's Pokémon Rooms creates a uniquely fun hook for families and fans. The trial period through March 2026 gives MIMARU time to gauge demand and refine the service before any potential permanent rollout.

If you're planning a Pokémon pilgrimage to Japan, MIMARU's Pokémon Rooms combined with this clothing perk might be the ultimate setup. Book your room early as demand stays high for fans and reserve your outfits two weeks out to secure the perfect fit. Travel light, catch 'em all, and enjoy your trip. The adventure just got a whole lot easier with more space to collect.