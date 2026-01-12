All LEGO POKEMON Scavenger Hunt Codes Found So Far

On the lookout for the LEGO Pokemon scavenger hunt codes? We've got you covered! From now through February 27th, we'll update this page with all the latest LEGO Pokemon codes found in the wild!

By MattThomas - Jan 12, 2026 09:01 PM EST
This week, the LEGO Group and The Pokemon Company International officially announced the first-ever LEGO Pokemon sets. The first wave, which consits of three sets, are scheduled to launch on February 27, 2026, with pre-orders already available.

Alongside this exciting news was the launch of a digital scavenger hunt. From January 12 through February 27, special LEGO Pokemon clues will be hidden throughout the LEGO and Pokemon digital channels, including social feeds and sites. Between two and seven new clues will be released each week up the release of the LEGO Pokemon sets, beginning today.

Fans are encouraged to keep a look out for these clues and, if they find them, redeem them on the LEGO website for rewards. Once you enter the correct code, you'll enter the raffle to win one of 10 LEGO Pokemon prizes.

Each LEGO Pokemon code will grant you one entry, so the more you find and enter, the better your chances. Thankfully, these codes are not a one-time use or limited in any way, so the LEGO and Pokemon community are actually working together to uncover them.

So far, it seems that only two codes have been released, or at least that's all that have been discovered. It's possible more could be out there right now, or they could be coming soon. So bookmark this page and be sure to check back over the next month and a half while we continue to update it as more codes are found.

  1. Bronze Lego Pikachu 1
  2. Bronze Lego Pikachu 2    
  3. Bronze Lego Eevee 1    
  4. Bronze Lego Eevee 2    
  5. Bronze Lego Charizard 1    
  6. Bronze Lego Charizard 2    
  7. Bronze Lego Venusaur 1    
  8. Bronze Lego Blastoise 1    
  9. Bronze Lego Blastoise 2    
  10. Silver Lego Eevee    
  11. Silver Lego Venusaur 1    
  12. Silver Lego Venusaur 2    
  13. Silver Lego Blastoise    
  14. Silver Lego Charizard    
  15. Silver Lego Pikachu    
  16. Gold Lego Pikachu - IT’SSUP3REFFECTIVE!
  17. Gold Lego Charizard    
  18. Gold Lego Venusaur    
  19. Gold Lego Eevee    
  20. Gold Lego Blastoise    
  21. Diamond Lego Pikachu - Pik4expr3ss
  22. Diamond Lego Eevee    
  23. Diamond Lego Venusaur    
  24. Diamond Lego Charizard    
  25. Diamond Lego Blastoise    
  26. Platinum Lego Charizard    
  27. Platinum Lego Blastoise    
  28. Platinum Lego Eevee    
  29. Platinum Lego Pikachu

To redeem a code, head to the LEGO Pokemon page, sign-in, and scroll down until you see the section that reads "Enter your code to see if you caught a LEGO® Pokémon™ creature". There's a little box to enter your code. Once you enter a correct code, refresh the page, and you'll see the associated image unlocked with the option to "Redeem". It's important that you do this, as this is what actually enters you into the sweepstakes. You'll also have the option to download some cute digital LEGO Pokemon art.

Prizes are split into tiers, with the grand Tier 1 prize featuring all three wave one LEGO Pokemon sets ($909.97 value), and a trip to San Francisco to attend the Pokemon World Championships in August 2026 with up to four guests ($7,946 value). The lowest tier 6 prize, of which there can be a total of five winners, is 10,000 LEGO Insiders points ($76 value). The full terms and conditions, including prize details can be found here.

Be sure to check back from now through February 27 as we continue to discover and share new codes! Gotta catch them all!

