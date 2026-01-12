LEGO POKEMON Sets Officially Revealed; First Look At First Wave Releasing Next Month

The LEGO Group and The Pokémon Company International have finally revealed the highly anticipated lineup of LEGO Pokemon sets. For months now, we've been covering rumors and leaks pertaining to this eagerly awaited collaboration, and now we can finally say with certainty that the first wave will arrive next month.

According to today's press release, the first wave of LEGO Pokemon will release on February 27, 2026. The collaboration will kick off with the release of three sets featuring fan-favorite Pokemon like Pikachu, Venusaur, Charizard, Blastoise, and Eevee.

It looks like many of the leaks were true. Coming our way next month are the following three sets: LEGO Pokemon Pikachu and Poke Ball, a 2,050-piece set featuring the franchise's recognizable Pokemon; LEGO Pokemon Venusaur, Charizard and Blastoise, a massive 6,838-piece set that features the three Kanto starters; and LEGO Pokemon Eevee, 587-piece that brings the fan-favorite Eevee to life in brick form.

The LEGO Pokémon Pikachu and Poke Ball is priced at $199.99 and gives builders two options for display: a dynamic pose featuring the beloved Pokemon leaping out from a Poke Ball, or a seated pose with a closed Poke Ball. The black lightning rod shaped base all includes a "25" displayed, a fun little easter egg signifying Pikachu's Pokedex number.

While Pikachu may be the franchise’s flagship Pokemon, the LEGO Pokémon Venusaur, Charizard and Blastoise set is the standout release from LEGO’s first wave. This behemoth 6,838-piece set features all three Kanto first partner Pokemon evolutions in brick form, faithfully capturing their original designs. The set is designed to allow all three to be displayed together or individually ont he action base, which also features plenty of easter eggs for fans to discover. The base itself also has details inspired by each of the Pokemon's biomes. This is the most expensive set in the first wave, priced at $649.99.

And finally, we've got LEGO Pokemon Eevee, a charming "little" build that brings the fan-favorite Pokemon to life in brick form. The set may be the smallest of the wave, but offers plenty of customability, including an expressive face, movable tail, head, and limbs that allow builders to create their own pose. The most affordable of the bunch, this set is priced at $59.99.

All three of these sets will be available when the LEGO Pokemon line launches on February 27, 2026. They are all currently available for pre-order beginning today. Purchasing the LEGO Pokemon Venusaur, Charizard and Blastoise set from LEGO stores or the LEGO website will also get you a special LEGO Pokemon Kanto Region Badge Collection as a free gift.

It's worth noting that this is just the first wave of LEGO Pokemon sets on the way. Leaks indicate another wave coming in the Summer, which look to be more interactive and feature the newly revealed LEGO Smart Play functionality. At least 20 LEGO Pokemon sets are expected to be released by the end of the year. While this first wave seems to be geared more towards adults and collectors, the next sets should hopefully feature more interactivity and excitement for kids.