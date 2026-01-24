Universal Studios Japan To Debut New Immersive Pokémon Experience With Global Rollout Planned

Pokémon fans, get ready to catch 'em all in person: Universal Studios Japan is teaming up with The Pokémon Company for a brand-new, highly interactive Pokémon Experience that's set to launch in Osaka first, with plans to bring the magic to Universal parks around the world. The announcement dropped on January 22nd, 2026, and while no specific debut date or detailed ride-through info was shared, the joint statement promises something "innovative, immersive, and world-class" designed to engage all of your senses and bring the Pokémon universe vividly to life. Here is the announcement tweet below:

This isn't just a small one time event or a parade. USJ and Pokémon are framing it as a significant expansion of their ongoing collaboration, which has already included Pokémon-themed parades, character meet and greets, and pop-up experiences at the park. The new project builds directly on the massive success of Super Nintendo World (opened March 2021 after a COVID delay), which drew huge crowds with its Mario Kart: Bowser's Challenge ride, Power-Up Bands for interactive gameplay, Toadstool Cafe, and the immersive Mushroom Kingdom vibe. The park poured over 6 billion yen (roughly $56 million USD at the time) into Super Nintendo World to boost attendance to record levels, and this Pokémon push looks like the next big bet to keep the momentum going.

Following its premiere in Japan, the experience will roll out to other Universal Destinations & Experiences properties globally. That includes Universal Studios Hollywood (where Super Nintendo World opened in February 2023), Universal Orlando's Epic Universe (which launched in May 2025 with its own expanded Super Nintendo World including the new Donkey Kong Country area), and potentially beyond. It's part of Universal's broader Nintendo-themed initiative, but Pokémon gets its own spotlight here no crossover with Mario Kart or Donkey Kong expected, at least not initially.

This would be Pokémon's first major dedicated attraction at a Universal park, possibly even taking over space from older rides (some speculation points to the now-closed Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man area as a candidate). Reddit threads are buzzing with many different fan theories: Will it be a dark ride through regions? An AR-heavy interactive adventure like the Power-Up Bands but with Poké Balls? A walkthrough Pokémon Center with battles? Or something entirely new that lets guests "train" Pokémon in real time? We will have to wait and see what they come up with, it will probably be pretty awesome either way.

Official statements emphasize the authenticity and immersion of the attraction. Fans can expect elements that stimulate all five senses to make catching Pokémon, battling, or exploring feel real. No word yet on whether it'll tie into specific generations (Gen 1 nostalgia? Modern Scarlet/Violet vibes?), but the global rollout signals Universal sees Pokémon as a long-term anchor, much like how Super Nintendo World has become a must-visit draw.

Universal Studios Japan has been on a hot streak lately Donkey Kong Country opened in December 2024, adding to the Nintendo lineup and helping the park rebound strong post-pandemic. This Pokémon project keeps the innovation flowing, especially as Epic Universe in Orlando continues drawing crowds with its own Nintendo expansions.

For now, Pokémon trainers worldwide can start saving their PTO for park days as Japan gets first dibs, then the rest of the Universal chain will get them. Stay tuned for more details as there is no debut timeline yet, but given Universal's track record with these IPs, expect something big when it finally powers up.

