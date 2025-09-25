LEGO POKEMON Leak Reveals Eevee And Pikachu With Poke Ball Sets Coming In March 2026

We've known for a while now that the first wave of LEGO Pokemon will consist of three sets geared towards adults.

Only recently did we learn that one of the sets, the massive 6,838-piece set priced at $650, will be inspired by Gen 1 starters Bulbasaur, Squirtle, and Charmander.

Up until now, the only information we had for the other two sets had been pieces and prices. Set #72151 will consist of 587 pieces and be priced at $59.99, while Set #72152 will be priced at $199.99 and include 2,052 pieces. A new leak has provided more details about these mysterious sets.

According to BrickTap, Set #72151 will be inspired by Eevee, another iconic Pokemon. It's expected to be priced at $59.99. Again, this will be geared towards adults, suggesting it to be more of a collectible piece for display and not a toy for play.

Rounding out this first wave will be a Pikachu and Poke Ball in Set #72152. This will consist of 2,050 pieces and be priced at $199.99.

To be clear, this Pikachu with Poke Ball set is not the same as the previously leaked Smartbrick Pikachu, which is expected to launch later next year. This Set #72152 is also for adults and will likely be a collectible display piece as well.

All three of these sets will make up the first wave of LEGO Pokemon launching in March 2026. There were reports that the entire LEGO Pokemon lineup for 2026 will include 20 retail sets along with eight promo sets, or BrickHeadz.

While the first wave is designed with adult fans in mind, future sets will likely target younger builders, especially given the inclusion of the Smartbrick feature. First introduced with LEGO Super Mario, Smartbricks use sensors and screens to make the sets interactive. They can connect to a smartphone or tablet app, trigger sounds, and display animations when combined with other brick-built elements. For LEGO Pokémon, the Smartbrick is rumored to bring battles to life.

We still haven't seen any actual leaked images of these sets, and neither The Pokemon Company nor LEGO has revealed any actual details. So far, the only information they've officially shared has been the teaser video above.

LEGO Pokemon marks the newest collaboration between LEGO and Nintendo, one of three co-owners of The Pokemon Company. The partnership has already produced sets inspired by the Super Mario series and Animal Crossing, along with the fan-favorite LEGO Nintendo Entertainment System released in 2020. This was a detailed replica of the classic NES console, complete with a controller and game cartridge.