MY HERO ACADEMIA: VIGILANTES Season 2 English Dub Arrives Today On Crunchyroll

Crunchyroll has confirmed that the English dub for My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Season 2 will debut alongside the subtitled version starting today, continuing the simul-dub treatment that made the first season accessible to a wide audience. This spin-off prequel, set years before the main series, follows unlicensed vigilantes navigating the gray areas of hero society.

The Episode 1 dub cast includes several familiar names from the My Hero Academia universe:

Koichi: Jack Broadbent

Pop: Macy Anne Johnson

Aizawa: Christopher Wehkamp

Fat Gum: Kyle Hebert

Ichiro: Spencer Liles

Jiro: Orion Pitts

Kaniyashiki: Kayla Temshiv

Makoto: Molly Searcy

Midnight: Elizabeth Maxwell

Miu: Hayden Daviau

Present Mic: Dave Trosko

Tsukauchi: Alejandro Saab

Yu: Juliet Simmons

Little Sisters: Kristin Sutton, Sara Ragsdale, Jessica Peterson

Additional Voices: Naya Moreno, Sarah Ragsdale, Ben Stegmair

Behind the scenes, Manuel Aragon serves as voice director, with Zach Bolton producing, Matthew Greenbaum on script adaptation, Rickey Watkins mixing, and August Cline engineering.

Directed by Kenichi Suzuki at Bones Film, the series features returning staff like series composer Yosuke Kuroda, character designer Takahiko Yoshida, and composers Yuki Hayashi, Shogo Yamashira, and Yuki Furuhashi. The manga, written by Hideyuki Furuhashi and illustrated by Betten Court, ran from 2016 to 2022 across 15 volumes, offering a street-level perspective on Quirks and heroism.

Season 1, which aired in 2025, earned praise for its grounded tone, distinct from the main series' high-stakes academy battles. The quick renewal and Season 2 announcement underscored its appeal, blending cameos from pro heroes like young Aizawa and Midnight with original characters facing moral dilemmas outside the licensed system.

With 13 episodes expected, similar to the first season, Vigilantes Season 2 arrives in a packed Winter 2026 lineup alongside returns like Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 and Frieren Season 2. The same-day dub ensures English speaking fans can follow weekly without delay, a strategy Crunchyroll has refined for major titles.

As the My Hero Academia main series concludes its run, Vigilantes stands out as a vital expansion, exploring the societal fringes that shaped the hero landscape fans know. Tune in to Crunchyroll for the premiere, and stay updated for potential further cast reveals as the season progresses.

What are your thoughts on the spin off series? Did you like the first season? Ready for season two? Let us know what you are watching in the comments below!