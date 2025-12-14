What's Next For MY HERO ACADEMIA Now That The Anime Is Over?

After a decade-long run of Plus Ultra action, the My Hero Academia anime officially came to an end this weekend. Exploring the aftermath of the war between heroes and villains, Episode 170 featured a time jump that gave fans a sneak peek into the life of Class 1-A following their clash with All For One and brought us closure to Deku’s journey to becoming the “greatest hero.”

So now what? With the My Hero Academia anime series now ended, what's next for the beloved franchise?

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Season 2 is coming next year!

Prior to the ending of My Hero Academia, Bones Film kicked off a new anime adaptation of My Hero Academia: Vigilantes. Based on the manga spin-off of the same name, written by Hideyuki Furuhashi and illustrated by Betten Court, Vigilantes is a prequel set roughly five years prior to the events of the main story.

Vigilantes expands on the world-building, but shifts the focus from U.A. students and official pro heroes and instead follows everyday people who use their powers to help others without a hero license. The prequel follows three vigilantes who help others despite not being licensed superheroes: Koichi Haimawari/The Crawler, Knuckleduster, and Pop Step. We also get some backstory of the complex past of Pro Heroes like Eraser Head and Present Mic.

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes premiered in April 2025. The 13-episode first season is currently available to stream on Crunchyroll, while Season 2 is scheduled to premiere on January 5, 2026. If you enjoyed My Hero Academia and aren't quite ready to say goodbye to the franchise, this is the next major anime you should be watching.

A Surprise Announcement at Jump Festa 2026

There's speculation that a major My Hero Academia announcement could come at Jump Festa 2026. The website confirms that the anime will have its own Super Stage event on Saturday, December 20th (next weekend!), where a "major announcement of 'Plus Ultra'" will happen. There's hope that this event could result in an updateon the franchise's future projects.

The mos likely possibilities for an announcement would be a new movie, which would be the fifth film for the anime franchise, or an OVA/Special mini-movie. Given the massive success of the previous fourth films, there's a strong possibility for a new theatrical movie.

Netflix's LIve-Action My Hero Academia Movie

Back in 2022, Netflix and Legendary Entertainment announced a live-action movie adaptation of My Hero Academia. Screenwriter Joby Harold (Army of the Dead, Obi-Wan Kenobi) was working on the script with Shinsuke Sato (Alice in Borderland) attached to direct. There haven't been many updates on the project since that initial announcement, but in September it was revealed that writer Jason Fuchs had joined the team.

Admittedly, we're not sure on the status of the film right now, but at least we know it's not totally stuck in the mud. It still may be years away, however.

As a recap, the only sure thing right now for My Hero Academia is the upcoming debut of Vigilantes Season 2 in January 2026. But we'll be keeping a close eye on Jump Festa 2026 next weekend, especially with the My Hero Academia stage event.