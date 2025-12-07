MY HERO ACADEMIA: VIGILANTES Season 2 Premiere Date Announced With New Trailer And Key Visual

With the original My Hero Academia anime coming an official end this month, fans won't have to wait long for a return to the beloved super-powered universe. It was announced this week that My Hero Academia: Vigilantes will return with its second season next month.

The official website for the My Hero Academia: Vigilantes anime — a spin-off prequel to My Hero Academia — confirms that Season 2 will premiere on January 5, 2026. Accompanying the announcement is a new key visual and trailer.

The My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Season 2 trailer gives us a glimpse of the crime-fighting action that awaits when the anime returns, while also previewing the new season's opening song. THREEE performs the opening theme song, titled "CATCH!!!," while shytaupe (Wind Breaker Season 2 ED) performs "Miss you" for the ending.

"I have always thought about what is visible only to me, and what is possible only for me. While searching for that answer by trial and error, I encountered this work and was given the opportunity to create this song, so I feel something fateful about this," said THREEE in a comment (translated by Google). "The idea that there is a presence somewhere that picks up the cries of those who cannot be reached by a helping hand, and those who have been oppressed. And that this presence is a hero to someone. I would be happy if both the song and Vigilante can be enjoyed for a long time."

In addition to the trailer, we also received a new key visual focusing on the main character Koichi, front-and-center in an upside-down composition, surrounding by the colorful cast of characters that will appear in Season 2. It was also confirmed that Kana Ueda will join the cast as police officer Monika Kaniyashiki.

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes is an anime adaptation of the manga written by Hideyuki Furuhashi and illustrated by Betten Court. The prequel spin-off is set in the same universe as My Hero Academia — a world where 80% of the population has superhuman powers called Quirks — but shifts the focus from U.A. students and official pro heroes and instead follows everyday people who use their powers to help others without a hero license. Taking place five years prior to the main events of the original story, the prequel follows three vigilantes who help others despite not being licensed superheroes: Koichi Haimawari/The Crawler, Knuckleduster, and Pop Step.

The anime is directed by Kenichi Suzuki (JoJo's Bizarre Adventure chief director) at bones film, with series composition by Yosuke Kuroda (My Hero Academia), character designs by Takahiko Yoshida (Cells at Work!) and music by Yuki Hayashi, Shogo Yamashira and Yuki Furuhashi.

The first season of My Hero Academia: Vigilantes is currently available to stream on Crunchyroll. The synopsis reads:

Koichi Haimawari is a dull college student who aspires to be a hero but has given up on his dream. Although 80% of the world’s population has superhuman powers called Quirks, few are chosen to become heroes and protect people. Everything changes for Koichi when he and Pop☆Step are saved by the vigilante Knuckleduster and get recruited to become vigilantes themselves!

Season 2 will premiere on January 5, 2025. Crunchyroll will stream the new episodes in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS as they air in Japan.