MY HERO ACADEMIA Anime Announces Special Episode Adapting Chapter 431

While the My Hero Academia anime may have officially concluded, the story of heroes isn’t over just yet. A newly announced special episode titled “More” will return fans to the world of Quirks, offering one final look at Deku and his classmates beyond the series’ ending.

Announced at Jump Festa 2026 this weekend, the special episode will adapt Chapter 431 of the original manga. Written by Kohei Horikoshi as an epilogue for the series’ final volume, the chapter was released in December 2024, appearing exclusively in the last tankōbon four months after the main story ended.

Chapter 431 serves as a true epilogue to the series, focusing on Deku and his classmates eight years after the conclusion of the main story. The chapter explores their lives as adult pro heroes, showing how each of them has grown and evolved since the final battle. Following an action-packed finale, “More” emphasizes character development, offering a reflective and satisfying glimpse into the future of the hero world while providing a sense of closure.

The Special Episode is now in production and will premiere worldwide on May 2, 2026. Crunchyroll has already confirmed it will stream the new episode when it releases next year.

In addition to the special episode, next year marks the 10th anniversary of the beloved manga. To celebrate, the series has big plans, including a live concert tour. Kicking off in May, the My Hero Academia In Concert World Tour will bring the anime to life, combining live performances of Yuki Hayashi’s iconic soundtrack with immersive visuals. The first performance will take place at Pacifico Yokohama in Japan on May 30th with additional international dates and venues to be announced at a later date.

There will be other 10th anniversary events held throughout the year as well, but nothing further has been announced yet. We were treated to a gorgeous animated visual for the 10th anniversary, however.

The My Hero Academia anime wrapped up its action-packed Final Season earlier this month. All eight seasons of the beloved series are available to stream on Crunchyroll along with the specials and movies.

Fans who aren't quite ready to leave the world of Quirks behind, can also tune in to My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, a spin-off prequel series set roughly five years prior to the events of the main story. The anime is an adaptation of the manga written by Hideyuki Furuhashi and illustrated by Betten Court. The first season premiered in April 2025 with Season 2 scheduled to release on January 5, 2026.