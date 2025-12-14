Major MY HERO ACADEMIA Announcement Coming At Jump Festa 2026 Next Week

Well, it's finally over. After an incredible 10 year run, the final episode of My Hero Academia aired this weekend, giving fans closure to Deku's journey to becoming the "greatest hero."

But while the anime adaptation of Kohei Horiksohi's acclaimed super hero manga has ended, it's unlikely that we've seen the last of the beloved franchise. And the first major hint of what is coming next could be announced as soon as this week.

Jump Festa 2026 will take place this weekend in Japan on December 20-21, and it's been confirmed that My Hero Academia will have a Stage program. The My Hero Academia event will kick off on Saturday, December 20 at 11:40 JST (9:40 p.m. on Friday, December 19).

The panel will offer fans the chance to look back at the final season of the anime alongside the main cast of voice actors, including Daiki Yamashita (Izuku “Deku” Midoriya), Nobuhiko Okamoto (Katsuki Bakugo), Ayane Sakura (Ochaco Uraraka), Yūki Kaji (Shoto Todoroki), and Kenta Miyake (All Might). With the series finale having just taken place this weekend, this should be an exciting reunion for the cast.

However, the most intriguing part of this stage event is the "major "Plus Ultra" announcement" being teased.

Admittedly, we're not sure exactly what this announcement will entail, but it could involve new projects or details about future My Hero Academia content, including post-final season plans, adaptations, games, or merchandise.

As we noted earlier, there are currently two major My Hero Academia projects that we know of. The first is My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, the prequel spin-off that is preparing to kick off its second season in January. Since we already know that this series will be returning on January 5th, I can't imagine the major announcement will focus on this.

There's also the My Hero Academia live-action movie that was previously announced by Netflix and Legendary Entertainment. This was revealed back in 2022, but we haven't heard much since then. Seeing as how this is a Netflix project and not necessarily something Shueisha is majorly involved in, I don't think we'll necessarily learn more at Jump Festa 2026.

Rather, I expect this major announcement to focus more on the the manga and direct adaptations, like perhaps an new movie adaptation or an OVA. Or maybe the announcement is being hyped and it really won't be anything more than special merchandise commemorating the final season.