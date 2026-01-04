WANDERING WITCH: THE JOURNEY OF ELAINA LIGHT Novels Are Going To The Big Screen With Theatrical Anime

The world of Wandering Witch: The Journey of Elaina is set to expand on the big screen. During the GA Fes 2026 event on Sunday, organizers revealed that Jougi Shiraishi's popular light novel series, known as Majo no Tabitabi in Japan, will inspire a brand new anime film. The announcement came complete with a teaser featuring voice actress Kaede Hondo reprising her role as the witch Elaina, recording fresh dialogue for the project. Check it out down below:

To mark the occasion, original character designer Azure contributed a special new illustration celebrating the news:

The series follows Elaina, a young prodigy witch with a passion for travel inspired by her childhood stories. After becoming a full fledged witch, she embarks on an aimless journey across various countries, encountering unique people and cultures along the way. Each stop adds layers to her experiences, blending gentle slice of life moments with deeper reflections on life and what humanity is.

SB Creative's GA Bunko imprint launched the light novels in April 2016, building a strong following for their episodic, introspective storytelling. Yen Press handles the English release, making the series accessible to international readers.

The property previously adapted into a television anime in October 2020, directed by Toshiyuki Kubooka at C2C studio. The 12-episode series earned praise for its stunning visuals, serene atmosphere, and Elaina's charismatic narration. Funimation streamed it globally, including an English dub that launched shortly after.

A manga adaptation by Nanao ran on Square Enix's Manga UP! app starting in November 2018, concluding with its sixth volume in July 2023. Square Enix Manga & Books publishes the manga in English, describing it as a gentle tale of a young witch's enriching travels. The global version of Manga UP! also offers the series digitally.

While details remain a bit sparse and unknown at this early stage, no premiere date, staff, or cast confirmations beyond Hondo's involvement have been shared yet. The teaser suggests continuity with the TV anime's tone, potentially appealing to fans who appreciated its low stakes, exploratory format.

The announcement arrives with the wave of light novel adaptations returning in theatrical form, capitalizing on established fanbases. For a series that thrives on beautiful scenery and character growth, the film format could allow for even more ambitious animation and a self contained story arc that fans will love.

GA Fes 2026 continues to deliver surprises from the GA lineup, following recent renewals for other titles. This new film gives longtime followers of Elaina's journeys something fresh to anticipate, potentially introducing the wandering witch to a wider theatrical audience. More information, including a full trailer and production details, should be arriving in the next few months.

Stay tuned to Animemojo.com for more details as we get them! What are your thoughts on the announcement? Have you watched the anime series or read the novels? Let us know what you think of the series and if people should get into them down in the comments section below!