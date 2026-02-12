ALYA SOMETIMES HIDES HER FEELINGS IN RUSSIAN Anime Season 2 Delayed To 2027 For Higher Quality

Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian fans will need to wait a bit longer for more of the tsundere Russian-Japanese rom-com. The official anime website announced that the second season has been delayed to 2027. Originally slated for this year, the postponement comes from Dōga Kōbō's desire to further elevate the quality of the series.

The changes this new season also brings is a new director and series composer. Hiroshi Haraguchi, who directed episode 4 of the first season, steps up to helm the sequel, replacing Ryota Itoh. Yuka Yamada, who scripted episode 6 of season 1, now oversees series composition. Yūhei Murota returns as character designer, ensuring visual continuity.

Season 2 will pick up from the light novel's fourth volume, continuing the story of Alisa Mikhailovna Kujou (Alya) and Masachika Kuze. Yen Press describes the story as:

"Alisa Mikhailovna Kujou is Seiren Private Academy's 'solitary princess.' She's a half-Russian beauty with silver hair, at the top of her class, student council accountant, and completely unapproachable. For some reason, she's also taken on the responsibility of reprimanding the slacker who sits next to her in class. Masachika Kuze is constantly frustrating her by falling asleep, forgetting his textbooks, and just being an overall unexemplary student. Or at least, that's how it looks from the outside. She may put on a tough act, but she doesn't mind Masachika as much as others would think. She even lets him call her by her nickname, Alya. Anyone hearing the comments she mutters in Russian under her breath might know how she really feels, but since none of her classmates understand the language, she's free to say whatever she likes! Except there is one person who knows what she's saying. Masachika eavesdrops on her embarrassing revelations, pretending to be clueless, all the while wondering what her flirtatious comments actually mean!"

The first season aired from July to September 2024, delivering 12 episodes of sharp banter, hidden affection, and classic rom-com tension. Crunchyroll streamed it worldwide with subtitles and an English dub, helping it gain a dedicated following among fans of slice-of-life romance with a linguistic twist.

The light novels, written by Sunsunsun with illustrations by Momoco, are published in Japan by Kadokawa under its Sneaker Bunko imprint. Yen Press handles English releases. A manga adaptation by Saho Tenamachi launched in October 2022 on Kodansha's Magazine Pocket app, with Yen Press and K MANGA both offering English versions.

The delay to 2027 gives the team breathing room to polish animation, direction, and storytelling, especially as the series moves deeper into the novels' character development and relationship progression. While no new premiere window within 2027 has been specified, fans can expect updates as production advances.

The Alya series stands out in the rom-com space for its clever use of Russian as a secret language, letting Alya's tsundere side shine without breaking the facade. Masachika's knowing silence adds layers of humor and tension, making each muttered confession a highlight. With the core cast expected to return (including Rie Takahashi as Alya and Kaito Ishikawa as Masachika), the second season has strong potential to build on the first's charm.

In the meantime, readers can catch up on the light novels or manga, where the story continues to unfold. The wait until 2027 may feel long, but the promise of higher quality makes it worthwhile. Stay tuned to the official site for trailers, cast announcements, and a firmer air date as the production moves forward.