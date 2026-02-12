DIGIMON BEATBREAK Adds VTuber Hakui Koyori To Cast As Yume Ikuhara And Tinkermon

Hololive VTuber Hakui Koyori joins the Digimon Beatbreak cast, voicing both human girl Yume Ikuhara and her Digimon partner Tinkermon in episode 19 that debuts this Sunday.

Feb 12, 2026
Digimon Beatbreak continues to build momentum with its latest casting announcement. The official X account for the anime revealed that popular Hololive VTuber Hakui Koyori will voice both Yume Ikuhara, a new human character, and her partner Digimon Tinkermon. The duo makes their debut in episode 19, airing this Sunday, February 15th.

Koyori, known for her energetic streams and medical-themed persona, brings her signature charm to the double role. Yume Ikuhara appears as a bright, optimistic girl who forms a bond with Tinkermon, a playful, fairy-like Digimon whose abilities tie into the series' e-Pulse energy theme. The announcement included a promotional image featuring Koyori alongside her characters, highlighting the seamless blend of VTuber energy and Digimon design.

Beatbreak premiered on Fuji TV and affiliated channels on October 5th, 2025, with Crunchyroll streaming the series weekly in both Japanese with subtitles and English dub. The show is currently in its "Tactics Arc," which began January 4th, 2026, shifting focus toward strategic battles and deeper exploration of human-Digimon partnerships.

The story of the show centers on Tomoro Tenma, voiced by Miyu Irino, a young boy pulled into a world of digital threats after meeting Gekkomon (voiced by Megumi Han), a Digimon who emerges from his Sapotama AI device. e-Pulse, energy born from human thoughts and emotions, powers Sapotama but also attracts monstrous Digimon that feed on it. Tomoro joins the bounty-hunting team Glowing Dawn alongside Kyo Sawashiro and others, fighting to protect both worlds while forging new bonds.

Hiroaki Miyamoto directs at Toei Animation, drawing from his extensive work on One Piece episodes and films like One Piece Film Gold and Star Twinkle Precure. Ryota Yamaguchi handles series composition, with Takahiro Kojima as character designer, Kenji Watanabe on Digimon design, and Akihiro Asanuma credited for animated Digimon designs. The team includes art director Ayaka Kami, color designer Sayoko Yokoyama, CG director Yusuke Osone, compositing director Tomoyuki Ishiyama, editor Eiichi Nishimura, and composer Arisa Okehazama. Production is handled by Fuji TV, Yomiko Advertising, and Toei Animation.

Beatbreak represents the latest chapter in the Digimon franchise, which began with Digimon Adventure in 1999. The series introduced the concept of Digimon as digital monsters evolving through bonds with human partners, spawning sequels like Digimon Adventure 02 (2000-2001), Digimon Frontier (2002-2003), and more recent entries like Digimon Ghost Game (2021-2023). Beatbreak stands out with its focus on modern AI themes through Sapotama devices and e-Pulse energy, blending classic partner battles with contemporary digital stakes.

The introduction of VTubers into Digimon casting adds a fresh layer of crossover appeal. Hololive talents have appeared in anime before, but Koyori's dual role as human and Digimon partner is a unique fit for the franchise's core theme of harmony between worlds. Fans have already praised the choice on social media, with many excited to see how Tinkermon's personality reflects Koyori's lively streaming style.

Episode 19 airs this Sunday on Fuji TV and streams simultaneously on Crunchyroll. With the Tactics Arc in full swing, Yume and Tinkermon's arrival promises new dynamics for Tomoro, Gekkomon, and Glowing Dawn. Whether you're a longtime Digimon fan or new to the series, Beatbreak continues delivering high-energy digital adventures with heart. Don't miss the debut this weekend. Will you be watching it?

