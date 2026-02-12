THAT TIME I GOT REINCARNATED AS A SLIME Movie Drops New Scene From Film Ahead Of Premiere This Month

The second big-screen adventure for Rimuru Tempest is gearing up for launch. On Thursday, February 12th, 2026, the official That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime the Movie: Tears of the Azure Sea (Gekijō-ban Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken: Sōkai no Namida-hen) staff streamed a short opening clip showing Rimuru and his allies aboard an air dragon ship, gliding through the skies toward a luxurious resort island in the elf nation of Sarion. The footage follows the Tempest Federation's founding festival, setting a lighthearted vacation tone before darker forces emerge.

The film opens in Japanese theaters on February 27, 2026. Crunchyroll has secured worldwide theatrical rights, with Sony Pictures Entertainment handling distribution. Screening dates and locations outside Japan will be announced soon. Check out the new clip down below:

A half-hour TV special airs on NTV on February 21st at 3:35 a.m. (effectively February 22), featuring interviews with voice actors Miho Okasaki (Rimuru), Koichi Domoto (Zodon), and Hinatazaka46 idols Nao Kosaka (Mio) and Kaho Fujishima (Yori). Okasaki and Domoto also visit the animation studio, while comedian Crystal Noda shares his fandom appreciation.

The story picks up after Tempest's founding celebration. Elmesia, ruler of the elf nation Sarion, invites Rimuru and key officials for a relaxing getaway at a resort island. Amid the fun, a mysterious girl named Yura appears, bringing an ominous shadow that forces Rimuru to confront a new threat. Returning cast members reprise their roles from the television series.

New voices for the film include:

Saori Ōnishi as Yura, priestess of the water dragon in Kaien

Koichi Domoto as Zodon, cabinet minister of the seabed nation Kaien

Kōji Yusa as Djeese, prime minister of Kaien

Hinatazaka46's Nao Kosaka as Mio, an original shrine maiden

Hinatazaka46's Kaho Fujishima as Yori, another original shrine maiden

Theme songs for the film feature Saori Ōnishi's "Sōkoku" (Blue Moment), ARCANA PROJECT's "Renainō" (Talent for Romance), and a collaboration between STEREO DIVE FOUNDATION and ASH DA HERO on "Harmonics." A single containing these tracks plus TRUE's theme "Utopia" releases February 28th in limited first and regular editions. 8-Bit handles animation, continuing their work from the main series. The film is an original story set in the established universe, blending vacation hijinks with escalating danger.

The franchise for Reincarnated As A Slime also remains active. A fourth season premieres April 3rd, 2026, running five cours (quarters of a year), with the first two airing continuously back to back. 8-Bit returns to animate, and Miho Okasaki reprises Rimuru Tempest. The third season aired April to September 2024 (24 episodes plus a 48.5 special), while spinoffs and side stories like The Slime Diaries, Scarlet Bond film (2022), and Visions of Coleus (2023) expand the world.

Crunchyroll streams the series and films with subtitles and English dub. The TV anime began in October 2018, adapting Fuse and Mitz Vah's light novels via Taiki Kawakami's manga.

The Tears of the Azure Sea film promises a mix of slice-of-life relaxation and high-stakes conflict, with Rimuru's growing federation facing an underwater mystery. The resort island setting introduces fresh locales and characters, while returning voices ensure continuity. With a strong cast, new music, and global theatrical plans, the film looks to deliver another satisfying chapter for fans. Mark your calendars for February 27th in Japan, and watch for international screening details. Will you be waiting or watching the film when it comes out?