SOLO LEVELING: A-1 Pictures Producer Teases "Something Truly Exciting" For Fans This Year

A-1 Pictures animation producer Atsushi Kaneko is giving Solo Leveling fans something to look forward to in the New Year. In a post on social media, Kaneko teased "something truly exciting" for Solo Leveling fans. Although he stopped short of revealing what this exciting news could be, he urged followers to “wait just a little longer."

Following the record-breaking second season of the hit anime series, fans have been eagerly awaiting an official announcement for Season 3, which is widely expected, but not yet confirmed. Unfortunately, the future of the series has been somewhat in flux due to scheduling conflicts, production complexity and workload, and production costs.

Despite production uncertainty, just about everyone involved in the making of Solo Leveling have expressed a desire to continue the series. Kaneko has been one of the leading voices when discussing Season 3. Back in May, Keneko, along with Aniplex producer Sota Furuhashi were asked about the potential future of Solo Leveling. The two were reserved in their comments, stating that it will take "all the support and energy from fans" to get production going on Season 3.

A HAPPY NEW YEAR 2026🌏

Produced by A-1 Pictures, Solo Leveling is an adaptation of the South Korean fantasy web novel written by Chugong. The anime series has been well received by critics and audiences with both seasons of the show holding a perfect 100% on Rotten Tomatoes. The latest season, Solo Leveling Season 2 -Arise from the Shadow-, has been hailed as one of the top shonen and is praised as a "must-watch" for anime fans.

Despite the global popularity of Solo Leveling, however, Kaneko still believes there is room for the series to grow. Back in July, Kaneko expressed hope that Season 3 could help Solo Leveling reach the levels of popularity achieved by Dragon Ball and One Piece, two of the most-popular anime in the world.

“While thrilled with the response, I personally don’t feel like the series is known by everyone at this point. Solo Leveling isn’t as universally recognized in Japan yet," Kaneko told Screen Rant at Anime Expo. "As a Japanese person living in Japan, the anime is not at the level of Dragon Ball, One Piece, or Naruto. But if season three happens, that’s when I want to truly break that boundary.”

At this point, it's all but confirmed that Solo Leveling Season 3 will come at some point, it's just a matter of when. Kaneko's latest tweet is sure to continue fueling fan anticipation.

In related news, it was recently confirmed that filming on Netflix's live-action Solo Leveling adaptation will begin in April of this year. The first season of the series is rumored to consist of seven episodes.