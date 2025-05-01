SOLO LEVELING Season 3 Needs "All The Support And Energy From Fans," According To Producers

Despite the recent string of teases, Solo Leveling Season 3 has still not yet been announced. And if a recent Reddit AMA with the creative production team behind the anime series is any indication, it still may not have been given the greenlight.

Earlier this week, Atsushi Kaneko, Animation Producer at A-1 Pictures, and Sota Furuhashi, Producer at Aniplex, participated in a Reddit AMA ("Ask Me Anything") where they responded to a wide-range of questions submitted by fans. While most of the questions revolving around Season 3 went unanswered, they did vaguely address it.

When asked if they will be able to "level up again" and make Season 3 better than the previous two seasons, the pair responded by calling for fan support and energy.

Do you know Dragon Ball's Genki-dama (Spirit Bomb)? We need your energy! If we’re going to make a Season 3, it’s going to take all the support and energy from the fans. I learned that from Akira Toriyama himself! May the great Akira Toriyama Rest in Peace.

This response makes it seem like Solo Leveling Season 3 hasn't even been approved yet, which feels a bit contradictory to what we've been hearing these past couple of days.

Just last week, series producer Atsushi Kaneko teased that some "happy news" would be coming for the series. This was assumed to mean a Season 3 announcement, but so far nothing has been revealed.

Just prior to that, Aleks Le, the English-language voice actor for Sung Jinwoo, posted a video in which he noted that Season 3 "won't be coming out for a while."

So at this point, we're really not sure what the status is for Solo Leveling Season 3. Given the incredibly positive response to Solo Leveling's first two seasons, it feels like a third is inevitable. What may be holding back an announcement is how far off it could be. Kaneko revealed that each episode in the series "takes about 10 months to complete, with some longer ones taking up to 12 months."

It's believed that rapid turnaround between Seasons 1 and 2 -- just one year -- can be attributed to A-1 Pictures producing them both while working on Solo Leveling -ReAwakening-, the recap move that released in December 2024. With nothing planned after Season 2, work on a third season will almost certainly take longer.

Solo Leveling is an anime adaptation of the South Korean fantasy web novel written by Chugong. The series has been praised by critics and fans alike, and its at a perfect 100% on Rotten Tomatoes. Both seasons are currently available to stream on Crunchyroll.