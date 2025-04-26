SOLO LEVELING Season 3 Announcement May Come Soon As Producer Teases "Happy News"

It's been a little over a month since the conclusion of Solo Leveling Season 2, and we've yet to get confirmation about a third season for the hit anime series. That may change soon though as series producer Atsushi Kaneko recently teased some good news for the anime.

Taking to social media, Kaneko hinted that some "happy news" is coming regarding Solo Leveling. His post included tags for both Crunchyroll and Solo Leveling which suggests that this news probably revolves around Season 3 of the anime.

Solo Leveling has been well received by critics and audiences alike. Both seasons of the show hold a perfect 100% on Rotten Tomatoes, along with low- to mid-90s on the Popcornmeter. The latest season, Solo Leveling Season 2 -Arise from the Shadow- has been hailed as one of the top shonen and is praised as a "must-watch" for anime fans. Given the show's reception, it's unclear why it hasn't been renewed for a third season yet.

Produced by A-1 Pictures, Solo Leveling is an adaptation of the South Korean fantasy web novel written by Cugong. Set in a world where human warriors with supernatural abilities battle deadly monsters to protect mankind, the story follows Sung Jinwoo, a weak hunter who after being brutally slaughtered in a high-ranking dungeon is reawakened with knowledge of "the System," a mysterious program that grants him the ability to level up in strength.

Season 1 of Solo Leveling focused largely on Jinwoo's training. Season 2, Arise from the Shadow, continues to follow Jinwoo's evolution and ascent as a powerful hunter as he embraces his role as the Shadow Monarch while also delving into the backgrounds and motivations of key supporting characters.

The series synopsis reads:

They say whatever doesn’t kill you makes you stronger, but that’s not the case for the world’s weakest hunter Sung Jinwoo. After being brutally slaughtered by monsters in a high-ranking dungeon, Jinwoo came back with the System, a program only he could see, that’s leveling him up in every way.



Now, he’s inspired to discover the secrets behind his powers and the dungeon that spawned them.

Both seasons of Solo Leveling are available to stream on Crunchyroll with English subs and dubs. At this point, it sounds like a third season is all but guaranteed, but it's unclear how much longer we'll have to wait for confirmation.